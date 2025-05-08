White Smoke Signals Election Of New Pope In Vatican

White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square, signaling the successful election of a new pope by the College of Cardinals.

As the smoke billowed into the evening sky in the Vatican, thousands surged forward, waving flags and embracing in celebration. The centuries-old tradition indicates that the cardinal electors, meeting in secret conclave, have reached a consensus on the successor to Pope Francis.

The newly elected pontiff is currently being led to the "Room of Tears," a chamber adjacent to the Sistine Chapel, where he will don the white papal vestments for the first time.

In keeping with tradition, a senior cardinal will soon step onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver the formal announcement with the Latin phrase "Habemus Papam" – "We have a Pope" – and introduce the new pope by his chosen name.

The new pontiff is expected to appear on the balcony within the hour to greet the faithful and deliver his first public blessing as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

This is a developing story.