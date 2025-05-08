Business

Emirates Airline Group Announces Record $6.2 Bn Gross Profit

By AFP news
State-owned Emirates Group operates the world's largest long-haul carrier.
State-owned Emirates Group operates the world's largest long-haul carrier. AFP

Dubai's Emirates Group, which includes the Middle East's biggest airline, announced on Thursday gross annual profit of $6.2 billion, its third record in three years.

The 18 percent rise in profit, based on strong customer demand, slimmed to $5.6 billion after the UAE's recently introduced corporate tax, which was applied for a full financial year for the first time.

"The Emirates Group has raised the bar to set new records for profit, revenue and cash assets," chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

The group invested $3.8 billion in new aircraft, infrastructure and technology "to support its growth plans", the statement said.

Its workforce grew by 9 percent to an unprecedented 121,223 employees.

The group declared a $1.6 billion dividend to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Emirates airline, excluding the group's other businesses, posted a record $5.8 billion pre-tax profit, up 20 percent from the year before.

Its revenue grew by 6 percent, reaching $34.9 billion.

Emirates' ground services arm Dnata also boasted a record pre-tax profit of $430 million, up 2 percent from last year.

State-owned Emirates Group operates the world's largest long-haul carrier.

As of March, it had 314 aircraft pending delivery, including 61 A350s and 205 Boeing 777x, the statement said.

It said it was retrofitting 219 aircraft at a cost of $5 billion to make up for delayed aircraft orders.

Sheikh Ahmed had previously said the group was retrofitting 90 percent of its fleet to make up for the delays.

Tags
Emirates, Middle East
Most Read
Jones

Children Forced To Watch Pregnant Mom's Horrific Execution-Style Killing, Court Records Reveal

The European Union hopes to reach a deal with the United States to avoid an all-out trade war
EU Eyes Targeting 100 Bn Euros Of US Goods With Tariffs
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Sends 15,000 Workers To Russia As Putin Faces Massive Manpower Crisis: Report
cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Deaths in Krome reported as negligence
Two Migrants Die In ICE Custody In Florida Amid Alarming Pattern Of Negligent Care: Report
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?