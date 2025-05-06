U.S. Crime & Justice

'Ding Dong Ditch' Prank: Homeowner Shot And Killed Teen Over Suspected Break-In

An 18-year-old high school athlete was fatally shot by a Virginia homeowner during what friends say was a TikTok prank known as "Ding Dong Ditch," not a break-in attempt.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 27, in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, where deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress near Mackenzie Lane, according to the Independent.

Upon arrival, they found Michael Bosworth Jr. with a gunshot wound to the torso. He later died from his injuries.

Bosworth, a lacrosse player and senior at Massaponax High School, was with two other teenagers who told police they had been pulling a doorbell-ringing prank meant for TikTok.

According to an affidavit by Detective Earle Swift, the group said they had played the prank at other homes earlier that night and had no intent to break in or steal. While one juvenile suffered a grazing gunshot wound, the third teen was unharmed.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed against the homeowner who fired the fatal shot. The Spotsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney is reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Bosworth's death occurred the same day as his school's prom, which went on as scheduled. The principal offered counseling and support to grieving students.

