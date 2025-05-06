Entertainment

Katy Perry Shuts Down Viral AI-Generated Met Gala Pics: 'Praying For The Rest Of Y'all'

Katy Perry has made it known that she did not attend the 2025 Met Gala despite pictures of her at the event appearing online.

The singer has attributed the pictures circulating online of her at the event as AI-generated photos and shared that she could not attend the event because she is busy on her "Lifetimes Tour."

"Couldn't make it to the MET, I'm on the Lifetimes Tour - this year I was with my mom so she's safe from the bots but I'm praying for the rest of y'all," Perry posted under one of the pictures on Instagram.

Perry had previously been caught up in an AI-generated Met Gala hoax at the 2024 Met Gala when deepfake images of her at the event appeared online. The images showed Perry in a floral gown and quickly took over the internet. The pictures were so realistic that even Perry's own mother believed that they were real. Perry debunked those images as AI as well and shared that she was not at the event in 2024 because she was busy working at that time.

The 2025 Met Gala took place on May 5 and included other stars such as Lorde, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Rihanna also attended the event and revealed that she was expecting her third child with husband A$AP Rocky.

Perry has not attended the Met Gala since 2022 and had since been seen at the event over the years since she made her Met Gala debut in 2009.

