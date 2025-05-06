Tech

Rockstar Drops New GTA6 Trailer Just Days After Delay Announcement

Grand Theft Auto VI promo image
Lucia and Jason want to have it all

Jason Duval is a hottie with issues in the latest trailer fromRockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI, just days after the developer announced a year's delay for the launch of the hotly anticipated game.

The trailer shows Jason splitting his time between roofing jobs and collection jobs, working for a crime boss, and buying beers from the bodega. Then he stops off at the local prison to collect his partner, Lucia, who had served time there.

Then it's a crime spree and sexy dance scenes as the two criminals rob banks, party on yachts, and (of course) ride a jetski together. It's a blast of a trailer, showing off all the high-end visuals that gamers are expecting with some pretty '80s music to boot.

Interestingly, all the footage in the trailer was captured on a PlayStation 5, according to a note near the end of the trailer, and not a more typical high-end PC. The visuals are stunning, to say the least, though everything in the trailer is a cut-scene of some sort. We're still not given any gameplay footage.

According to Rockstar, Jason Duval grew up around criminals, and spent some time in the Army to "shake off his troubled teens." Now he's working for local drug runners, but just might have the ambition to do better.

Lucia hugging Jason in GTAVI
Nightlife in Vice CIty never looked so good.

The other main character, Lucia, is a fighter. She ended up in prison for "fighting for her family" and wants to never return. Of course, that ends up not happening, as she joins with Jason to build a more successful, if not above the law, life.

The trailer includes a few other characters, like conspiracy theorist and Hawaiian shirt enthusiast Cal Hampton, strip club and real-estate magnate, Boobie Ike, and record industry superstar, Dre'quan Priest.

Vice City also takes a starring role in the trailer, too, with vibrant night life, gorgeous settings, and a lot of cops on the street.

While Rockstar just announced the year-long delay, this trailer and the new screenshots could help gamers have a little more patience with the company as it tries to do the right thing and finish the game at a high quality.

Originally published on Tech Times

