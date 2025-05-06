Entertainment

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Announce Baby No. 3 With Glamorous Met Gala Reveal

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky surprised fans on Monday night with a big announcement: baby number three is on the way!

Rihanna made the big reveal as she arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, showing off her baby bump in a stunning outfit.

While A$AP Rocky had already walked the carpet earlier, all eyes turned to Rihanna when she stepped out, confirming what many were already guessing.

"It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up," A$AP Rocky told reporters at the event. "And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

The couple's third pregnancy had been a topic of speculation after photos showed Rihanna in Manhattan looking noticeably pregnant.

TMZ first broke the news earlier on Monday, and Rocky confirmed it later that evening. As of now, Rihanna's representative has not released any public comments regarding the situation.

This isn't the first time the couple has made headlines with a glamorous baby announcement.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in February 2023 during her Super Bowl halftime show, placing a hand on her belly mid-performance. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born on May 13, 2022. The couple chose to keep his name private for nearly a year before revealing it to the public.

Rocky, who served as one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, said the love they've received from fans has been heartwarming. "Honestly, it's a blessing," he told the Associated Press. "We real receptive to that and appreciate that. That's love."

This year's Met Gala had a menswear theme titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and Rocky took the spotlight with his stylish presence, CBS News said.

Though Rihanna skipped the 2024 Met Gala, she and Rocky made a memorable appearance in 2023 and once again in 2025 with this exciting news.

While no details have been shared yet about how far along Rihanna is, fans are already celebrating online, excited for the growing family.

RZA and Riot are set to welcome a new sibling soon — and if the past is any sign, the reveal was just as fashionable and bold as ever.

Originally published on Music Times

