World

North Korea Sends 15,000 Workers To Russia As Putin Faces Massive Manpower Crisis: Report

By
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
AFP

North Korea has sent approximately 15,000 workers to Russia in a bid to ease the country's labor shortage, which has been worsened by heavy military losses in Ukraine and a declining birth rate, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing South Korean intelligence.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Pyongyang has emerged as one of Moscow's staunchest allies. Now entering its third year, the war has compounded Russia's workforce crisis. Western estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the conflict, while many others have fled the country to avoid conscription and increasing repression.

Russia's Labor Ministry recently estimated a shortfall of 1.5 million workers, potentially growing to 2.4 million by 2030.

South Korea's intelligence agency reportedly informed lawmakers last week that nearly 15,000 North Korean migrant workers have been sent to Russia to help address the labor shortage. Many of them are believed to have entered under the guise of student visas, with official Russian data showing a 12-fold increase in North Korean arrivals in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Thus far, most of the North Korean workers have been deployed in Russia's Far East. However, officials are hoping to extend their presence to major urban centers such as Moscow. Russian employers reportedly favor North Korean laborers for their readiness to work 12-hour days for low wages, without complaints about conditions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The use of North Korean migrant labor abroad constitutes a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit such arrangements.

The deployment of workers comes amid deepening economic and military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. In 2023, North Korea sent 12,000 troops to aid Russia's war effort, followed by an additional 3,000 this year.

These forces were reportedly involved in supporting Russia's counteroffensive in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces had launched a surprise incursion last August and suffered significant losses.

The Kremlin claimed last month that it had fully expelled Ukrainian forces from the area, though Kyiv has disputed the assertion. On Monday, pro-Russian military bloggers alleged a renewed Ukrainian incursion into Kursk, though neither side has officially commented on the reports.

Tags
North korea, Putin, Russia
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Apple iPhones

Apple Will Reportedly Change Release Cycles Starting With iPhone 18 Next Year

cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from dismantling library services agency
Trump On Possible Military Action Against Greenland: 'Something Could Happen'
Kanye West Claims Title of 'Richest Black Man' in American
Kanye West Sparks Controversy With Cryptic 'I'm Gay' Rant Amid Custody Battle
Met Gala
Meta Gala 2025 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch?
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?