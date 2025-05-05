Hell Freezes Over - 'Gears Of War: Reloaded' Coming To Playstation

In a move that's likely to surprise everyone, Microsoft has just announced a remake of the first game in the ultra-violent Gears of War series, Gears of War: Reloaded. Not only is it arriving this Summer 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming, but it's also set to hit rival Sony's PlayStation 5 console in a first for the series.

Hell has most definitely frozen over.

Originally released in 2006, Gears of War: Reloaded gets 4K resolution, 120 FPS support, and cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms, including PlayStation.

Microsoft's Mike Crump, Studio Head of the game's developer, The Coalition, says, "As we approach the 20th-anniversary of Gears of War in 2026, we're reflecting on what this franchise means. It's about the stories we've told, the friendships we've built, and the unforgettable moments we've shared together. With Gears of War: Reloaded, we're opening that door to more players than ever."

The remade title will hit August 26, 2025 for $39.99 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam, and it'll be available on day one for subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

If you already own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, 2015's remake of the same title (but just for Xbox and PC), you'll get a free upgrade to the new game.

I've been playing and writing about the Gears of War franchise since day one and this is pretty exciting news, as I haven't yet gotten a Series X|S console and pretty much play on my PS5 exclusively.

Just like Minecraft on PS5, you'll want to login with your Microsoft account on your PS5 to get the full cross-platform functionality, says Microsoft, and it will let you send invites to any friends on your list, whatever platform they're on (Steam, Xbox, PlayStation).

The developer also promises the following improvements to this iconic title:

4K resolution

60 FPS in Campaign

120 FPS in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

Honestly, whether you're a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S owner, or play your games on Steam or Games Pass, you're going to want to grab this one. It's definitely the best in the series, and the performance and visual upgrades will be well worth the $40.

Originally published on Tech Times