Business

Amazon To Invest $4 Billion To Triple US Rural Delivery Network By 2026

By @SanaKhanGeek
US-China Trade War: Amazon's Products Expected to Rise as Chinese

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest over $4 billion to grow its delivery network in rural areas of the United States by the end of 2026.

This move is part of Amazon's effort to make deliveries faster for customers living in small towns and countryside areas, Udit Madan, Senior Vice President, Amazon Worldwide Operations, said in a statement.

Amazon to Triple Rural Network, Cut Delivery Times in Half

Amazon said that once the expansion is finished, it will add over 200 new delivery stations. This will make its rural delivery network three times bigger than it is now.

The company explained that this will help bring products closer to customers in small towns and rural areas and will reduce average delivery times by half. The e-commerce giant hopes that quicker shipping will lead to more orders from people in these locations.

Madan, said, "At a time where many logistics providers are backing away from serving rural customers because of cost to serve, we are stepping up our investment to make their lives easier and better."

Amazon to Create Jobs Amid Earnings Report and White House Criticism

The company said that when the new delivery sites open, it plans to create around 170 jobs at each location. This news comes just before Amazon is expected to share its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

"Once this expansion is complete, our network will be able to deliver over a billion more packages each year to customers living in over 13,000 zip codes spanning 1,200,000 square miles—an area the size of Alaska, California, and Texas combined," Madan added.

The news of Amazon's rural expansion follows criticism from the White House after reports claimed Amazon was planning to show how much of a product's price comes from tariffs. Amazon responded by saying it wouldn't go ahead with that plan and had only thought about doing it for items sold on its discount section, called Haul, CNBC reported.

Since President Trump took office in January, several major tech companies like Apple, IBM, and Nvidia have promised to increase their investments in the U.S. to support local manufacturing and create more jobs.

Amazon Speeds Up Delivery with Bigger Network and In-House Logistics

For the past few years, Amazon has been working hard to deliver packages faster. After setting two-day delivery as the standard, the company moved toward getting orders to customers in just one day or even within a few hours in some cases.

To make this possible, Amazon built a large network of warehouses across the U.S. and took more control of its delivery process instead of relying on other companies. In 2022, Amazon said it was on track to become the biggest package delivery service in the country, ahead of UPS and FedEx.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Amazon

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Vladimir Putin

Russia Is Demanding Ukrainian Land It Doesn't Currently Occupy To End War: Report

chatham crash daycare
Woman Who Drove Into Illinois Daycare And Killed 4 Children Identified, Still Not In Custody
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Unveils Massive Warship, Fires Missiles In Show Of Power
Lana Del Rey married
Lana Del Rey's New Song Hints At No Prenup With Swamp Tour Guide Husband
Mass Teen_01292025_1
Another Migrant Dies Under ICE Custody: 'She Started Shaking, Screaming'
Editor's Pick
Amnesty said 90 percent of Gaza's population was displaced
World

Amnesty Accuses Israel Of 'Live-streamed Genocide' Against Gaza Palestinians

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Will '2019 Balakot Airstrike' Repeat?: India Expected To Retaliate Following Kashmir Attack

An ancient artifact found in a recently discovered burial site at the Aspero archaeological complex, belonging to the Caral civilization, during a press presentation at the Ministry of Culture in Lima on April 24, 2025
Science

Remains Of 5,000-year-old Noblewoman Found In Peru Dig

Chatgpt
Tech

ChatGPT CEO Gladly Loses 'Tens Of Millions' When AI Users Are Polite: Money 'Well Spent'