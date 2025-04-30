Teacher Groomed, Abused Female Student Then Aided In Her Suicide Attempt: Police

What began with a Florida teacher grooming his student for an alleged sexual relationship ended with the 16-year-old victim hanging from a tree with rope around her neck.

Former SouthTech Academy AP English teacher Damian Conti was arrested on February 6, 2024, charged with several counts of unlawful sexual activity with a child and as of April 16, a newly added charge of attempting to assist in self-murder, Palm Beach Post reported.

"This case is much more than just the sexual abuse of a minor by a teacher. Some of the most upsetting evidence includes the defendant taking this young girl to the store to buy materials to end her life," Alexa Ruggiero, Assistant State Attorney wrote in an email.

According to court documents, the 36-year-old teacher met the girl at Home Depot hours after allegations of abuse were brought to the attention of school officials. He is seen in security footage as his student purchases 30 feet of rope and 15 feet of chain. She told the cashier they were building a treehouse, but told Conti they would commit suicide.

Conti began grooming the girl in August 2023, communicating over school email, text and Instagram. They met near her locker at the end of each school day after he offered to serve as her academic mentor. According to her family, he also took her for coffee, gave her driving lessons, and encouraged her to play on the volleyball team he coached. Soon he was confiding in her with personal information about his work, marriage, and sex life.

By October 2023, he told the victim he "liked her," and began sexually assaulting her in parking lots and on campus. Rumors circulated among students, with an assistant principal issuing a warning to Conti after a TikTok capturing the victim getting into his car spread online.

When another student with access to the victim's Instagram account found "curious" messages between the victim and an account seemingly belonging to Conti, he shared screenshots with the principal.

Conti was immediately suspended and the victim was called to the office, where she refused to answer the principal's questions and asked for an attorney. Without notifying her parents, the school allowed the victim to leave campus, at which point she drove to meet Conti and buy materials to commit suicide.

"When they pushed her out, they basically turned her into the hands of the predator," her attorney, Victoria Mesa-Estrada, said.

At the store, Conti told the girl he changed his mind about their suicide pact and begged her not to do it. When they "went their separate ways," Conti called his therapist, who insisted he call 911. After half an hour of searching, police found the girl hanging from rope. She was resuscitated and slowly recovered in a pediatric intensive care unit.

Conti was arrested the same day, admitting that his suspension following his sexual relationship with the victim motivated her suicide attempt. "There was feelings that shouldn't have been there. I should have stopped it," he told police.

Prosecutors offered two separate plea deals to Conti, but he rejected both and maintains his innocence. If convicted, he faces life in prison. A trial by jury is scheduled to begin June 23.

In Florida, 16-year-olds can legally consent to a sexual relationship only if the partner is younger than 24-years-old.

Originally published on Latin Times