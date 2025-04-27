Alabama Lunch Lady Allegedly Had Sexual Relations With Student On School Grounds

A former lunch lady at Lauderdale County High School in Florence, Alabama has been fired after confessing to a sexual relationship with a student on campus, according to local reports.

The Lauderdale County School Board voted unanimously to terminate 41-year-old Amy Nicole Wigginton this week following her arrest earlier this month, Times Daily reported.

Court documents reviewed by WAAY31 reveal that Wigginton, who is married with children, waived her Miranda rights and admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a student "under the age of 19" on two occasions—March 7 and March 31—both times on school grounds.

Wigginton was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act. Although the age of consent in Alabama is 16, state law prohibits school employees from having sexual relations with students under 19.

After her arrest, Wigginton was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and posted a $100,000 bond. She had initially been placed on administrative leave but has now been formally dismissed from her position.

"We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials, and have no further comment on this matter," the Lauderdale County Board of Education said in a statement.

