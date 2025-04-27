U.S. Crime & Justice

Alabama Lunch Lady Allegedly Had Sexual Relations With Student On School Grounds

By
Amy Nicole Wigginton, a former lunch lady at Lauderdale County
Amy Nicole Wigginton, a former lunch lady at Lauderdale County High School in Alabama was terminated following her arrest for allegedly having sex with a student on campus.

A former lunch lady at Lauderdale County High School in Florence, Alabama has been fired after confessing to a sexual relationship with a student on campus, according to local reports.

The Lauderdale County School Board voted unanimously to terminate 41-year-old Amy Nicole Wigginton this week following her arrest earlier this month, Times Daily reported.

Court documents reviewed by WAAY31 reveal that Wigginton, who is married with children, waived her Miranda rights and admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a student "under the age of 19" on two occasions—March 7 and March 31—both times on school grounds.

Wigginton was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act. Although the age of consent in Alabama is 16, state law prohibits school employees from having sexual relations with students under 19.

After her arrest, Wigginton was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and posted a $100,000 bond. She had initially been placed on administrative leave but has now been formally dismissed from her position.

"We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials, and have no further comment on this matter," the Lauderdale County Board of Education said in a statement.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Alabama, Student, Schools, High school, Statutory rape, Sexual abuse
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Joeylin

Teen Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Of After-School Facility While Exploring Attic Unsupervised

Zelensky is pleading for the Western coalition that has been helping Kyiv to hold strong
North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky
kyiv
North Korea-Made Ballistic Missile Used By Russia In Kyiv Strike That Killed 12, Zelensky Claims
The Russian army says it has driven Ukraine out of the border Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers
Russia Says Retook Kursk From Ukraine With North Korean Help
Parking Violations: DOJ Warns NYPD of Potential Lawsuit Over Obstruction of Sidewalks, Crosswalks
4-Year-Old Found Alive Weeks After Being Trapped In Home With Dead Mom, Brother
Editor's Pick
California Hollywood Sign
Economy

California Overtakes Japan To Become World's Fourth-Largest Economy — But Challenges Loom

Gold hit $2,141.79 per ounce to break a record it had reached in December
China

China's First 'Gold Melting ATM' Goes Viral As Customers Deposit Jewelry, Get Paid For Value

Tauseef MUSTAFA
India

'Like A Storm': Witnesses Describe Deadly Kashmir Attack

Colombia
World

Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns