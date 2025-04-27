Haunting Virginia Giuffre Tweet Resurfaces After Her Suicide

A chilling 2019 tweet from the Virginia Giuffre—who publicly accused Jeffrey Epstein of grooming and trafficking her as a teenager—has resurfaced in the wake of her suicide.

"I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal," Giuffre wrote on Twitter in 2019. "I have made this known to my therapist and GP—If something happens to me—in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted," she continued.

Conservative lawmakers including Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have called for further investigation into her death.

This gave me goosebumps. https://t.co/pg3k6ZVvy5 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 26, 2025

Giuffre, 41, was found unresponsive at her home in Australia, where police stated that their initial investigation indicates no signs of foul play, BBC reported. Her family confirmed the death in a statement, saying, "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Giuffre became one of the most outspoken accusers of Epstein and his inner circle, including Prince Andrew, whom she accused of sexually abusing her when she was 17. Though Andrew denied the allegations, he paid Giuffre an out-of-court settlement in 2022.

In the weeks before her death, Giuffre faced personal struggles, including the dissolution of her 22-year-marriage, with accusations of domestic abuse from both parties, and a forced separation from her children which she alluded to in an emotional social media post.

Last month, Giuffre posted a photo from a hospital bed, covered in bruises, claiming she had only days to live following a collision with a bus. "I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time."

When a teenaged Giuffre met Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, while working at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, she had already survived years of abuse. In interviews and depositions, Giuffre described being molested by a family friend beginning at age 7, prompting her to run away from home at a young age, leading to a series of precarious living situations, sometimes on the street, and for six months with a 65-year-old sex trafficker who also abused her, The New York Times reported.

In 2015, Giuffre became the first Epstein victim to speak out against him publicly and went on to become an advocate for victims of sexual abuse. She founded the charity Speak Out, Act, Reclaim, which received a portion of the undisclosed settlement from her lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

"Virginia's sunny strength was contagious and her smile spread hope to so many. She lifted us all to be better, and so we must be better," Giuffre's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley said in a statement. "The world has lost a light that shone bright."

Originally published on Latin Times