Facts About Leanna Lenee: Age, Career, Relationship With Travis Hunter

Leanna Lenee has found herself thrust into the spotlight – not through her own career moves, but through her relationship with college football sensation Travis Hunter. As the Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver made waves on the field, Lenee became unexpectedly entangled in several social media controversies that had fans talking.

Things went properly pear-shaped last December when Hunter, just 21, nabbed the Heisman Trophy. What should've been champagne and celebrations quickly turned sour when fans piled in on Lenee, slagging her off for what they reckoned was a half-hearted reaction to her bloke's big moment.

The pair couldn't handle the grief – they both vanished from Instagram for a bit, clearly rattled by the keyboard warriors coming at them from all angles.

Who Is Leanna Lenee?

Leanna Lenee is engaged to Travis Hunter. She is an alumna of Kennesaw State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in 2022. In a social media update during that same year, she shared that she completed her four-year course in two years.

Born in November 2001, Lenee's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Hunter, born in 2003, commemorated his then-girlfriend's 21st birthday on 24 November 2022 with a heartfelt message on his Instagram.

'BabyGirl I love you so much. I'm so thankful for you. I'm so happy to see you grow into the young lady you are becoming,' he gushed.

Leanna Lenee And Travis Hunter: A Budding Romance

Lenee and Hunter's paths crossed during their teenage years. Lenee was 19 when she first met Hunter. In a TikTok video shared in March 2024, capturing a late-night takeout meal they were enjoying, she expressed, 'What it feels like when God allows you to meet the man of your dreams at 19 and every night together for the past 3 years has felt like a sleepover with your best friend.'

From Acquaintances To Sweethearts

Though their connection wasn't immediate, the pair began their romantic journey in February 2022. Hunter revealed in a YouTube video alongside Lenee in October 2022 that he initially reached out to her via Instagram.

Initially, Lenee didn't reply for roughly two months, and when she finally did, she only sought a friendship. The two then continued to communicate through texts for another couple of months. However, the dynamic shifted after Hunter joined Lenee at a friend's birthday celebration since she preferred not to attend alone.

Hunter mentioned that they've been 'in love ever since then.' The couple has commemorated their anniversary with social media posts on 26 February. 'Happy Anniversary Babygirl More Years To Come I Love You So Much,' Hunter wrote on his Instagram in 2023.

In that same year, Lenee conveyed her anniversary greetings to the athlete, adding, 'I pray God gives us many more years together❤️.'

Sealed With A Ring

The couple shared the news of their engagement in February 2024. Hunter proposed with a stunning ring showcasing a diamond band. 'A million times, yes 💍,' Lenee wrote as a caption to their engagement photos on Instagram.

Leanna Lenee's Professional Life

Lenee works as a YouTuber. She and Hunter co-manage their own YouTube channel, posting their initial video in October 2022. Since then, Hunter and Lenee have shared vlogs documenting their travels, engagement celebration weekend, bridal gown shopping, and other aspects of their lives.

Their channel, Travis and Leanna, has garnered 110,000 subscribers. The pair also frequently appear in each other's TikTok videos. In August 2024, Hunter posted a video showing them both dancing while wearing different animal onesies, captioning it, 'I'm not the only one with hella onesie,' and tagging his fiancée.

At the same time, Lenee shared a TikTok video of them dancing together on a balcony in July of that year.

Gifts Of Wheels

After her 22nd birthday, Lenee revealed a Tesla Model X that Hunter had gifted her. The car had a Hello Kitty design inside the doors. Posting pictures and a video of her gift on Instagram, Lenee wrote: 'and MYYYYYY MANNNNNNNN, thank you to my man🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️." Hunter simply reacted to the post, "Pressure ❣️'

Hunter isn't the only one in their relationship to give a car as a present. For his NFL draft appearance tonight, Lenee surprised him with a luxurious solid gold Rolex watch and bracelet.

Wholesome: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee surprised him with a solid gold Rolex watch and bracelet for him to wear at the NFL draft tonight.



There's nothing more special than true love ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/p2nDiN1W3k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 24, 2025

For the Buffs star's 21st birthday in 2024, Lenee surprised her fiancé with a Ram 1500 TRX. The athlete couldn't hide his thrill after his blindfold was taken off, and he saw his 'dream truck,' even briefly jumping onto the vehicle. When asked if he was happy, a joyful Hunter smiled and nodded.

Hunter's Support Amidst Criticism

In December 2024, some fans criticised Lenee after a video on X (formerly Twitter) showed Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gesturing for her to stand up when Hunter was announced as the Heisman winner.

Deion Sanders made Travis Hunter’s girlfriend stand up when he was announced as the Heisman winner 💀

pic.twitter.com/itfQTfydL5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2024

SMH



Travis Hunter’s girlfriend was giving him attitude while he was taking pictures with fans at an event he was SCHEDULED TO BE AT



“What do you want me to do…I just sit here then” pic.twitter.com/TsR0NIVQxB — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 15, 2024

The adverse reactions intensified when a second video surfaced, showing Lenee acting restless while Hunter interacted with fans. Addressing his fans on Twitch, Hunter shared that Lenee had been deeply upset by the criticism, revealing that she had cried herself to sleep after consuming an 'odee amount' of alcohol.

'I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years,' he said. 'Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.' He also warned 'clickbait' accounts to stop publishing content about the matter.

'Y'all hate on me and then y'all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We're unseperable [sic], we're with each other. If she hurting, of course I'm going to be hurting,' he said.

Amid the negativity directed at Lenee, Hunter even temporarily shut down his Instagram account.

