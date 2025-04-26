Tech

China's DeepSeek Accused Of Illicit Data Harvesting

By @VinayPBPatel
DeepSeek
Chinese AI firm DeepSeek is under fire in South Korea for allegedly moving user data overseas without consent, resulting in its app being pulled.

In a startling revelation, South Korea's data watchdog has accused Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek of harvesting private information from South Korean citizens and shipping it abroad without permission, dealing a blow to China's repeated claims that it respects data privacy.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) announced its findings on Thursday following an investigation into DeepSeek's data handling practices and security protocols. The revelations come after South Korean authorities already forced the removal of DeepSeek's chatbot application from the country's app marketplaces in February on the PIPC's recommendation.

South Korea Alleges Unauthorised Data Transfer

PIPC made its official conclusions public after examining DeepSeek's data handling and safety measures. This development comes after DeepSeek's chatbot app was taken off South Korean app marketplaces in February, based on the PIPC's advice.

The agency noted that DeepSeek had pledged to work with them to address their worries. Despite its pledge, the PIPC asserts that DeepSeek, during its operations in South Korea, supposedly moved user details to numerous entities in China and the US without getting user permission or making this action known.

Details Of Alleged Violations

The PIPC pointed out a specific instance where DeepSeek transmitted data from AI requests typed by users, along with details about their devices, networks, and applications, to a Chinese cloud platform, Beijing Volcano Engine Technology Co.

Although the PIPC initially described Beijing Volcano Engine Technology Co. as 'an affiliate' of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, the data protection regulator clarified in a statement that the cloud platform 'is a separate legal entity and has no relation to ByteDance,' as indicated by a Google translation.

As per the PIPC, DeepSeek stated that it utilised the services of Beijing Volcano Engine Technology to enhance its application's security and user experience; however, it later stopped transmitting AI prompt data starting on 10 April.

US Probes DeepSeek On Data Security Concerns

When declaring a fresh investigation into DeepSeek, House Energy and Commerce Committee members wrote a letter expressing their worry that similar firms' harvest Americans' personal and proprietary information and introduce new data security vulnerabilities into the US economy.'

'DeepSeek admits to sending Americans' personal information to servers in China, where it is undoubtedly accessed by officials connected to the Chinese Communist Party,' Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., said in a statement.

'We are concerned that this close relationship with agents having close connections to our primary adversary jeopardises our data and our national security.' The letter conveyed apprehension regarding how Chinese enterprises gain access to American technology to further their progress in artificial intelligence.

Guthrie asked DeepSeek to provide the committee with details about the categories and origins of data employed to train its AI models, encompassing any American confidential or private information. Additionally, Guthrie sought confirmation on whether data gathered by DeepSeek is shared with any Chinese government organisation.

Moreover, the letter seeks specifics on the AI system's training process and inquires if any measures are implemented to shape the system's output to conform to the Chinese Communist Party's political objectives. Fox News reports that a response is expected by 8 May.

Beijing Responds To Seoul's Allegations

Amidst the scrutiny from South Korea, the focus now turns to how Beijing is addressing these serious accusations levelled against one of its burgeoning AI companies.

Addressing an inquiry about South Korea's assertion that DeepSeek moves user data overseas without user permission, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that he lacked knowledge of the particular circumstances the reporter mentioned.

Nevertheless, he stressed the need to highlight that the Chinese government highly values data privacy and security and rigorously enforces legal protections. 'We have never — and will never — require companies or individuals to collect or store data through illegal means,' Guo said.

He pointed out that China consistently opposes the unwarranted expansion of national security concerns and the use of economic, trade, and technological matters for political purposes. He underscored that China will firmly safeguard its companies' lawful rights and interests.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
China, Us, Artificial intelligence

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

Joeylin
Teen Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Of After-School Facility While Exploring Attic Unsupervised
Jay-Z
Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Pushes To Shut Down His Lawsuit Permanently
Zelensky is pleading for the Western coalition that has been helping Kyiv to hold strong
North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky
kyiv
North Korea-Made Ballistic Missile Used By Russia In Kyiv Strike That Killed 12, Zelensky Claims
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols