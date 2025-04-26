Princess Diana's Friend Says Prince 'Misses Being A Royal' But 'Obviously Loyal' To Meghan Markle

Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and a friend of the late Princess Diana, has suggested that Prince Harry, 40, misses his royal role, claiming he was once successful at adding a "sizzle" to the Royal Family.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, Brown explained that Harry once enjoyed playing the role of a prince, despite his earlier discontent with royal life.

"He really knows how to play the role of the prince," Brown said. "I think he really likes it. That's what's so ironic. For a bit he thought he didn't because the Palace is boring and oppressive and so on. Now he's had a few years doing it without them, I think he really misses being a prince because he was good at it."

Brown also criticized the impact of Harry and Meghan Markle's philanthropic work since stepping back from royal duties, claiming their public appearances have become less impactful, as replied by Daily Mail UK.

She described the couple as "disaster tourists," citing their visit to victims of the Los Angeles fires in January, where they handed out food parcels at the Pasadena Convention Centre.

"I think Harry feels it keenly. But he's obviously loyal to his wife," Brown added.

In the interview, Brown also addressed the possibility of a royal reconciliation. While she believes Harry might be open to mending his relationship with his family, she argued that Prince William is unlikely to reconcile due to the revelations in Harry's book "Spare."

Prince Harry Unlikely to Reunite With Prince William

Brown believes the memoir was driven by the couple's "appetite for money" and has made a reunion with William more difficult.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued their charity work, with their most recent endeavor being the unveiling of a memorial in New York City dedicated to children lost to online harm.

The "Lost Screen Memorial," which features 50 illuminated smartphones displaying the photos of deceased children, was part of the Archewell Foundation's campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of social media.

Speaking at the memorial, Harry emphasized the need for stronger protections for children online, stating, "Life is better off social media." He expressed gratitude that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are still too young to be exposed to social media's pressures.

While some praise their efforts, Tina Brown's comments reflect the challenges the couple faces in balancing their charitable pursuits with their celebrity status.

