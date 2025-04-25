Bill Maher Responds To Larry David's Mocking NYT Op-Ed On Trump Dinner

Bill Maher responded to Larry David's mocking New York Times op-ed of his dinner with President Donald Trump, saying he doesn't "need to be lectured on who Trump is."

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his show "uncensored," Maher sought to downplay the issue, saying he didn't "want to make this constantly personal with me and Larry." "We might be friends again, I can be. I can take a shot and I absolutely take it when people disagree with me," he added, clarifying that the op-ed was "not exactly the way I would have done it."

David published the piece on Monday. Titled "My Dinner With Adolf," it pretends to get a dinner invitation from Hitler despite being a critic of him. "I had been a vocal critic of everything he was going to do on the road to dictatorship. No one I knew encouraged me to go," David wrote, before saying "I concluded that ate gets us nowhere" and that "we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity."

Maher addressed the jab, defending his decision by saying "there's got to be a better way than hurling insults and not talking to people." He had already said earlier this week that "if you don't want to talk to people you have no power." I mean, people seem to gloss over the fact that I went in there, I didn't surrender to him," Maher added.

Piers Morgan was more critical of David, dismissing his argument for "playing the Hitler card," and saying he has not been critical of Hamas during the war, "who are probably the most similar" to Hitler.

Maher agreed. "It wasn't my favorite moment of our friendship. The minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument. I don't need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is."

