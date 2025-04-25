'Ghost Of Yotei' Is Coming: Sony Confirms October Release Date

The anticipated sequel of "Ghost of Tsushima" that is five years in the making, "Ghost of Yotei," now officially has a release date from Sony and Sucker Punch Studios, with the AAA-rated game coming later this October. T

his new game focuses on a standalone story that is still centered on Japan and the lives of the samurai, following the 2020 release of "Ghost of Tsushima," which earned critical reviews.

'Ghost of Yotei' Release Date Confirmed by Sony

A new blog post from Sony on the PlayStation Blog reveals the release date of one of the most anticipated games of this year, the PS5-exclusive "Ghost of Yotei." According to Sony, the "Ghost of Yotei" is coming this October 2 worldwide, featuring an all-new story, moving away from the samurai Jin Sakai and the northern Kyushu region of Japan.

The new story is now heading to the Hokkaido region, which was previously known as "Ezo" or Ezogashima. The blog post says the new story that "Ghost of Yotei" will chronicle will focus on a new character called Atsu, which also shifts the focus to a female lead.

Here, players will see how Atsu and her family are targeted by the "Yōtei Six," which are gang members that rule Ezo. Atsu's family members are eventually, and she is left tied to a tree to die.

However, Atsu survives and learns all she needs to move forward, including fighting, hunting, and killing those responsible.

That being said, Atsu's main focus is to put an end to the Yōtei Six's tyranny as he follows her "Onryō List," which has the names of the gang's members.

Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 on October 2.



New trailer introduces the Yōtei Six — gang members Atsu has sworn to hunt down: https://t.co/xtZSGkLr21 pic.twitter.com/8Uxq2wDvzj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 23, 2025

Pre-Orders, What to Expect from 'Ghost of Yotei'

According to Sony, "Ghost of Yotei" will soon begin its preorders starting on May 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET in the United States, which will include the different options available.

The game will be available to purchase for $69.99 from the PlayStation Store for its base edition, but there will also be other versions of the title.

The Digital Deluxe Version will feature all the pre-order content, the digital version of the game, as well as the Digital Deluxe exclusive content, featuring The Snake Armor, Digital Deluxe Armor Dye and Charm, Digital Deluxe Horse Saddle and Traveler's Map (Early Unlock), and a Sword Kit for $79.99.

There is also the "Ghost of Yotei" Collector's Edition, which includes all the pre-order content and Digital Deluxe Content, the base digital game, and physical items, including a built-to-scale Ghost Mask from "Ghost of Tsushima" Collector's Edition, a sash, a Tsuba, art cards, Zeni Hajiki Coin Game & Pouch, and a papercraft gingko tree. This edition is priced at $249.99.

All pre-orders guarantee an in-game mask and PSN avatars featuring Atsu and the Yotei Six. The PlayStation Network avatars will be available immediately after placing the pre-order.

Originally published on Player One