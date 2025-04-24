World

North Korea-Made Ballistic Missile Used By Russia In Kyiv Strike That Killed 12, Zelensky Claims

By
kyiv
Ukrainian rescuers operate at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv early on April 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

A ballistic missile that struck a residential building in Kyiv on April 24, killing at least 12 people and injuring 90 others, was made in North Korea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Facebook, citing preliminary data.

The missile was part of a large-scale Russian missile and drone assault that targeted multiple Ukrainian cities overnight, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Among the 90 civilians injured were six children.

"If the information that this missile was made in North Korea is confirmed, it will be further proof of the criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang," Zelensky said.

He condemned the deepening military ties between the two countries, accusing them of collaborating to develop and deploy deadly technology against civilians.

"They kill people and destroy lives together, this is the only purpose of their partnership," he added.

Zelensky said that more than 200 missiles and drones were launched across Ukraine as part of the April 24 assault. A Ukrainian military source told Reuters that the missile that hit the residential building in Kyiv was a North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missile.

The KN-23, reportedly capable of carrying a one-tonne warhead, is believed to be more powerful than its Russian equivalents. A November 2024 CNN investigation previously reported that KN-23 missiles contain Western-made components.

The attack comes amid growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Kyiv estimates that more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in support of Russia's war effort, primarily in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The South Korean Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) reported earlier this month that North Korea has earned more than $20 billion through its military support to Moscow, including weapons shipments and manpower. Between August 2023 and March 2025, North Korea reportedly sent over 15,800 containers of munitions to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly referred to North Korea as a "partner" and confirmed that a 2024 defense treaty between the two countries is currently active. He has also floated the possibility of involving Pyongyang in future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Tags
North korea, Missile, Russia
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical
China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Reportedly Sent M1991 Rocket Launchers To Russia For Ukraine War
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols