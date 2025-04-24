Ray-Ban Meta AI Upgrade: 'Hey Meta' Voice Prompt, Other Features Now Available via Latest Update

Over the years, Meta has worked on making its Ray-Bans Smart Glasses smarter with new features to enjoy, but in its latest update, the company has given it the ability to call upon Meta AI for whatever users need.

Users may now directly ask the chatbot for assistance and other concerns by simply saying "Hey Meta," and then give the command which they need to be done.

This takes advantage of the "live AI" feature that is made available to the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, with the glasses getting powered by machine learning technology that picks up from a previous feature.

Ray-Ban Meta AI Upgrade: 'Hey Meta' Now Available

A new report from CNET expands on the latest update available on Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses ahead of the summer season, centering on the latest AI upgrades available now for the wearables.

The biggest update in this release is the "Hey Meta" voice prompt that allows users to directly access Meta's AI assistant for the smart glasses.

Users may use the "Hey Meta" feature to also bring up live AI, with this feature known for helping see the people, objects, places, and other things that can be seen through the glasses, once given permission.

Through this feature, users may also ask Meta AI to identify the said people, objects, or places that it sees and ask the AI about it. Users can also ask it for help in solving problems or coming up with alternatives.

Meta AI's Voice Prompt and MORE For Smart Glasses

Users may also enjoy live translation using Meta AI's voice command via the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and it already includes support for languages like English, French, Italian, and Spanish. This feature works in real-time and picks up the audio through its built-in microphone to translate, and then lets users hear the translation using its open-ear speakers.

Through the voice command, users may also ask the AI to post directly on Instagram, send messages on Messenger, and play songs via music streaming platforms.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Latest Features

Meta has been active in bringing new features to enjoy for its featured wearable, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which has seen a significant following since it was released. Previously, the company integrated access to Apple Music, which users may also control using voice commands, making music streaming easier via the Apple platform.

Last year's arrival of Meta AI gave different products of the company access to its artificial intelligence experience that greatly boosted what they have to offer, and the smart glasses are no exception. The company introduced its multimodal AI using the Llama model to the Ray-Ban Meta wearables with a dedicated assistant available to access via the smart glasses directly.

Instead of stopping with the smart capabilities that the wearable device already offers right out of the box, Meta has been pushing for more integrations and experiences to be available to access via the Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Originally published on Tech Times