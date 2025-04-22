World

Hiker Rescued After His Dog 'Pushed' And Sent Him Tumbling Down Mountain

By
Benji the dog
The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team carrying Benji the dog down a mountain during a rescue.

A hiker in England's Lake District had to be rescued after his dog accidentally pushed him off a steep trail, causing a fall that left the man with a head injury.

The incident occurred on April 18 during a solo hike on Eagle Crag, a rugged peak popular with Wainwright-baggers in the UK, according to the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT).

The man, accompanied only by his dog Benji, was descending a particularly steep and narrow section of trail when the accident happened. While navigating a tricky step, he attempted to lift Benji down—a moment that quickly turned dangerous.

As the man reached to assist Benji on the descent, the dog pushed forward unexpectedly, unbalancing the hiker and sending him tumbling down the rocky slope. Fortunately, a ledge broke his fall before he could plunge further, though he suffered a deep gash to the head.

A passing walker alerted the KMRT, who responded with 19 members and spent nearly four hours on the rescue. A medic treated the hiker on site while other rescuers secured ropes to guide him safely back up the hillside to a more manageable path.

"It was the dog's fault, he pushed me!" the man told the rescue team, smiling.

The man was able to walk away from the scene after treatment, and despite the unexpected shove, he bore no ill will toward Benji.

By the time rescuers completed the operation and descended the mountain, Benji had already been forgiven, according to KMRT.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Hiker, Rescue, Mountain, England, Uk

