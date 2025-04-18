World

Trump Says US Will Soon 'Take A Pass' If No Ukraine Deal

By AFP news
US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-In Ceremony for the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2025.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-In Ceremony for the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2025. AFP

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States will "take a pass" on brokering further Ukraine war talks unless there is quick progress from Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump was speaking after Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented -- following talks with European allies -- that Washington would "move on" if a truce did not seem "doable" within days.

"Yeah very shortly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm what Rubio had said. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done."

Trump refused to cast blame on either Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the February 2022 full-scale invasion of pro-Western Ukraine, or Ukrainian President Voloydmyr Zelensky. But he insisted both sides had to make progress.

"Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people' -- and we're going to just take a pass," Trump said.

"But hopefully we won't have to do that."

Trump boasted repeatedly before returning for a second presidential term that he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours. He claimed recently that he was being sarcastic.

Ukraine has agreed to a full temporary ceasefire and accused Russia of stalling on a deal to get a better negotiating position.

Trump stunned Western capitals when he opened direct talks with Putin in February, soon after taking office.

He said he hoped the Russian leader was not dragging his feet.

"I hope not," he said when asked if Putin was stalling. "I'll let you know soon."

Trump denied that he was being "played" by the former KGB agent, who denied Russia was going to invade right up until the eve of the attack.

"Nobody's playing me, I'm trying to help," Trump said.

Tags
Ukraine, Us
Most Read
Shanice Crews

Missing Woman Declared Dead After Police Found A Body Is Still Alive

Police Tape
Who Is Phoenix Ikner? FSU Shooting Suspect Identified As Son Of Sheriff's Deputy
South Atlantic Ocean
Extremely Rare Sea Creature Caught On Camera Stuns Scientists
U.S. Citizen Wrongfully Detained by ICE for ‘Illegally Entering Florida’
ICE Refuses To Release US Citizen Detained Despite Showing Birth Certificate
Beijing and Washington are locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since US President Donald Trump launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports
China's Economy Beats Forecasts Ahead Of Trump's 'Liberation Day'
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens? Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role of Data Centers in North America's Digital Infrastructure