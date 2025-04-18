10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols

K-dramas featuring K-pop idols have become a major trend in recent years, drawing fans of both music and television. A growing number of K-pop idols are now starring in romantic comedies and fantasy thrillers with unique stories.

If you're looking for the next drama to add to your watchlist, consider listing these shows.

IU, a celebrated soloist, stars alongside Park Bo-gum in this sweeping romance set on Jeju Island in the 1960s. The story follows Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, whose love endures family disapproval and personal hardships over several decades. The series explores themes of resilience and devotion, with IU's performance earning praise for its emotional depth. The show is directed by Kim Won-suk and written by Lim Sang-choon.

2. Hotel Del Luna

IU leads again as Jang Man-wol, the mysterious owner of a hotel for ghosts, with Yeo Jin-goo as her human manager. The drama blends fantasy, romance, and comedy as Man-wol seeks redemption for a sin committed centuries ago. The hotel's staff and guests are all spirits with unfinished business.

Kim Se-jeong, formerly of I.O.I and Gugudan, stars as Shin Ha-ri, who goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to discover her date is her company's CEO. Se-jeong's comedic timing and chemistry with co-star Ahn Hyo-seop make this a fan favorite. The show also features Choi Byung-chan from "Victon."

4. Tomorrow

Rowoon from SF9 plays Choi Jun-woong, a job seeker who joins a team of grim reapers tasked with saving people from suicide. The drama tackles serious social issues and blends them with fantasy and action. Rowoon's character brings empathy and hope to those in crisis, making the show both moving and thought-provoking.

5. The King's Affection

Rowoon stars as Jung Ji-un, the tutor and love interest of a crown princess disguised as her deceased twin brother. The series is set in the Joseon era and explores themes of identity, love, and duty. The cast includes other idols like Byungchan of Victon and Jung Chae-yeon of DIA and I.O.I.

Im Yoon-ah (Yoona) of Girls' Generation and Lee Jun-ho of 2PM headline this romantic comedy about a hotel conglomerate heir and a cheerful employee. Their on-screen chemistry and comedic moments have made the show a recent hit. The series explores workplace romance and family rivalry.

7. Love and Leashes

Seohyun from Girls' Generation and Jun from U-KISS star in this romantic comedy about two coworkers who enter a unique contractual relationship. The show is known for its bold themes and the leads' strong performances. It offers a fresh take on office romance and personal boundaries.

8. Snowdrop

Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her leading drama debut in "Snowdrop," a 2021-2022 JTBC series set in 1987 during South Korea's turbulent political climate. She plays Eun Yeong-ro, a cheerful university student who shelters a wounded man, Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), only to discover he is a North Korean agent. The drama unfolds as Yeong-ro and Soo-ho become trapped in a women's dormitory, facing danger and emotional turmoil as their relationship deepens.

"Snowdrop" was a major streaming hit, ranking number one on Disney+ in several countries, and Jisoo's performance earned her the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Hyeri from Girl's Day stars as Sung Deok-sun in this nostalgic coming-of-age series set in the late 1980s. The show focuses on friendship, family, and first love in a close-knit Seoul neighborhood.

10. 100 Days My Prince

D.O. from EXO takes the lead as Crown Prince Yul, who loses his memory and ends up living as a commoner. The historical romance is filled with humor, intrigue, and heartfelt moments.

Originally published on Kpop Starz