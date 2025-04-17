Diddy Pleads Judge To Remove Video Of Him Dragging Cassie Ventura By Hair From Evidence

Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking a federal judge to throw out explosive surveillance footage showing him physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel — calling the video "inaccurate" and "manipulated."

The video, recorded in March 2016 at the Intercontinental Hotel and first aired by CNN, shows Combs kicking and dragging Ventura by her hair. The harrowing clip has become a central piece of the prosecution's case against the music mogul, who faces five federal charges tied to allegations of abuse, sex trafficking, and coercion.

Combs' legal team claims the video was "altered, manipulated, sped-up, and edited" by CNN and should be deemed inadmissible, ABC News reported. Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro insisted in earlier filings that a fuller version of the tape tells a "very different story" from the one prosecutors are presenting.

CNN denies altering the video in any way and says it still possesses the original, uncut footage.

Combs previously addressed the video in a somber Instagram apology last year. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he admitted, calling it "one of the darkest times" of his life.

Despite the apology, his defense now argues that the footage doesn't accurately reflect the incident and plans to bring a forensic video analyst to testify in a proposed evidentiary hearing.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to the motion, but have previously cited the video as critical evidence — not only of abuse but of Combs' alleged trafficking of Ventura for what they called a forced "freak off" involving male sex workers. They've also pointed to the footage to argue against granting Combs bail, citing him as a potential danger to women.

Combs has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for next month, though his attorneys are seeking a two-month delay as evidentiary battles continue to unfold.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald