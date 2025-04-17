Entertainment

Diddy Pleads Judge To Remove Video Of Him Dragging Cassie Ventura By Hair From Evidence

By
Diddy Pleads With Judge to Remove Video of Him Dragging
The legal team of Sean "Diddy" Combs claims the 2016 video published by CNN last year showing Combs assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was doctored and misrepresents the incident.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking a federal judge to throw out explosive surveillance footage showing him physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel — calling the video "inaccurate" and "manipulated."

The video, recorded in March 2016 at the Intercontinental Hotel and first aired by CNN, shows Combs kicking and dragging Ventura by her hair. The harrowing clip has become a central piece of the prosecution's case against the music mogul, who faces five federal charges tied to allegations of abuse, sex trafficking, and coercion.

Combs' legal team claims the video was "altered, manipulated, sped-up, and edited" by CNN and should be deemed inadmissible, ABC News reported. Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro insisted in earlier filings that a fuller version of the tape tells a "very different story" from the one prosecutors are presenting.

CNN denies altering the video in any way and says it still possesses the original, uncut footage.

Combs previously addressed the video in a somber Instagram apology last year. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he admitted, calling it "one of the darkest times" of his life.

Despite the apology, his defense now argues that the footage doesn't accurately reflect the incident and plans to bring a forensic video analyst to testify in a proposed evidentiary hearing.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to the motion, but have previously cited the video as critical evidence — not only of abuse but of Combs' alleged trafficking of Ventura for what they called a forced "freak off" involving male sex workers. They've also pointed to the footage to argue against granting Combs bail, citing him as a potential danger to women.

Combs has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for next month, though his attorneys are seeking a two-month delay as evidentiary battles continue to unfold.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Diddy, Domestic violence, Court case, Evidence
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

A Worried Michigan Teen Called Police to Check on His
Teen Being Sextorted Killed Himself After Worried Friend Called Police For Welfare Check
Graciela Castellanos' daughter
Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Daughter Had Just Discovered Her Legal Status Might Be Rejected, Fiancé Says
South Atlantic Ocean
Extremely Rare Sea Creature Caught On Camera Stuns Scientists
Russia Suggests North Korea Resume Nuclear Weapon Program, Creating Fear of Potential World War III in Europe
North Korea Is Quietly Powering Russia's War Machine In Ukraine, Report Says
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ Vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens?: Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role Of Data Centers In North America's Digital Infrastructure