Who Is Phoenix Ikner? FSU Shooting Suspect Identified As Son Of Sheriff's Deputy

The suspect in Thursday's deadly shooting at Florida State University has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, according to Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil.

The sheriff confirmed during a press conference that Ikner is the son of a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting started near the student union on FSU's main campus, where Ikner allegedly opened fire, killing two individuals and injuring five others. The wounded were transported to a local hospital, as was the suspect, authorities said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell stated that Ikner invoked his right to remain silent upon being taken into custody.

Sheriff McNeil revealed that Ikner gained access to firearms through his mother, who is employed by the sheriff's office.

"Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," McNeil said. "We are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons perhaps he may have had access to."

McNeil added that Ikner had longstanding ties to the sheriff's office. "The suspected shooter has been 'steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family' and he was involved with training programs," the sheriff said. "So it's not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons."

The incident shook the Florida State University community, which comprises over 42,000 students and spans more than 1,700 acres across 403 buildings. The main campus itself covers 485.7 acres.

FSU junior Joshua Sirmans described the chaotic scene from inside a campus library, where he was studying for finals.

"It's like a little concerning, but I'm still studying at this point. And then you hear, like, the siren go off, and it sounds sort of like a fire alarm, but at the end of it it says 'active shooter.' And of course, I just look around. I'm trying to process it," he told CNN.

Sirmans said he eventually made it to a safe area and later saw graphic footage online.

"It's just a lot to take in from that moment," he said.

In response to the tragedy, FSU has canceled all classes, events, and business operations through Friday. Athletic events in Tallahassee are also canceled for the weekend. Essential staff have been asked to consult their supervisors.

FSU President Richard McCullough expressed deep sorrow during a news briefing.

"Today is a 'tragic day' for the Florida State University community," he said. "We're absolutely heartbroken by the violence that occurred on our campus earlier today."

McCullough said the university is doing everything it can to support those affected. "Our hearts go out to our students and the victims of this of this terrible tragedy," he said. "I have to say that our law enforcement, our FSU police officers — absolute heroes in this regard."

He praised their swift response, saying it "prevented this from being a bigger tragedy."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.