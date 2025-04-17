WATCH: Bus Urging Locals To 'Call On Jesus' Explodes In Ball Of Fire On Louisiana Road

U.S.

A bus printed with a church advertisement that said, "Call on Jesus" erupted in a fiery explosion in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Smoke began pouring from the vehicle while it was stopped at a bus stop near North Hearne Avenue and Forum Drive, prompting the driver and 11 passengers to evacuate just in time, KTBS reported.

Within minutes, the explosion sent a fiery plume into the air and scattered shrapnel across nearby streets and buildings — including a dialysis center that was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Passenger Kevin Scott praised the quick-thinking driver. "She immediately jumped off the bus and went to the back. She saw the fire and told everybody to get off. About five minutes later, the explosion happened," he told KTBS.

The bus ran on compressed natural gas (CNG), and the fire originated from one of the fuel tanks, according to officials. Witnesses described a 30-foot flame shooting skyward before the explosion, which sent a large piece of debris over 100 yards away.

SporTran, the city's public transit agency, has since pulled all CNG-powered buses from service pending inspection. Non-CNG buses will be used in the meantime without interruption to regularly scheduled bus routes.

The bus, which had been inspected two months ago, was already scheduled for retirement. State police and hazmat teams are now investigating the scene, which left visible damage to the road and nearby structures.

Originally published on Latin Times

