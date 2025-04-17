Apple iPad Foldable? This 18.8-inch Foldable Device May Follow iPhone Fold's Footsteps

The foldable development on consumer technology already started many years ago, but Apple has yet to deliver one from their end. However, rumors have claimed that this is about to change.

The future of Apple is said to be "unfolding" as the company reportedly has different foldables under development that will soon debut in the market, with the first one reportedly a version for the iPhone.

However, there are rumors regarding another foldable device from the Cupertino-based tech giant, and this centers on a reported 18.8-inch device that will bring a larger screen to users that can fold into a more portable version.

Apple's Rumored Next Foldable: 18.8-Inch Device Unfolds

Apple analyst Mark Gurman previously claimed in his Power On newsletter that the Cupertino-based tech company is working behind the scenes to develop a new foldable device. However, the analyst was not referring to a foldable iPhone, which has been subsequently referred to as the "iPhone Fold," but a different device that will have an 18.8-inch screen once fully opened.

This is already a large foldable in present market standards, particularly as the usual foldable devices are only offering smartphone-sized devices, although different companies have already delivered a PC foldable.

But what makes a PC a foldable, especially if there are already laptops which has its screen folding at a visible hinge? Essentially, it is a computer that runs on CPUs, GPUs, RAM, and other components, uses a PC-spec operating system such as Windows, Linux, or Mac, and can run computer software.

While this was not defined in Gurman's newsletter, Apple is still reportedly developing one that is as massive as 18.8-inch when unfolded, expected to be a touch-screen device, and offers an entire screen when opened.

Moreover, it was revealed by the analyst that Apple will start its mass production in late 2026, and it is expected to be available after that.

Is This a Foldable iPad or a Foldable Mac?

Another question that comes to mind is if Apple will develop it as a foldable iPad or as a foldable Mac. First, Gurman believes that this would be a foldable iPad that offers a massive display for users that can be folded to a regular iPad size and then stowed.

On the other hand, DSCC's Ross Young claimed that this will be a foldable tablet-like development from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

However, Jeff Pu claimed that this massive foldable from Apple is a cross between the MacBook and the iPad, making it a hybrid of sorts. It would reportedly be an iPad that runs macOS with touchscreen capabilities. This same "foldable Mac" theory was also reported on by another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, referring to this massive device as a MacBook.

Originally published on Tech Times