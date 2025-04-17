Cybertruck Owners Baffled After Months Of Hate Aimed At Tesla Drivers

Cybertruck fans gathered in Texas for the second annual Cybertruck Rodeo over the weekend where they shared their dismay over the public backlash they've faced for simply driving a Tesla.

John Cronin, one of the event's organizers, drove his Cybertruck from Texas to Plymouth Rock, only to be met with hostility on the road. "I knew buying a Cybertruck would turn heads," he wrote online. "But I never expected it to turn people against me."

Many owners say they've been met with middle fingers, angry stares, and cold shoulders — a reaction they attribute not to the truck itself, but to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's increasingly controversial political presence. Musk, now a key player in the Trump administration, has alienated former supporters with incendiary social media posts and far-right rhetoric.

Tesla drivers commiserated over feeling unfairly judged at the Cybertruck Rodeo in Gatesville, Texas Monthly reported. Over 120 Cybertruck drivers, who have come to expect hostility everywhere they go, were pleasantly surprised that the event was unencumbered by protest.

Still, the mood reflected a community under pressure. "Forces are against us," one speaker warned. "It's a little bit of a difficult time," a Tesla employee told the crowd during a speech.

Tesla's sales are down sharply, the Cybertruck has been labeled a flop, and the company is sitting on $200 million in unsold inventory. Sponsorships for the rodeo were reportedly rejected by over 80 companies.

Many attendees insist their support of Tesla is about innovation, not politics.

"I think people are nuanced enough to figure out there's a difference between a CEO and a product," said Matt Holm, president of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin. Holm is a Democrat who thinks its unfair to target Tesla for Musk's politics. "Have you ever heard of a car company called Volkswagen? They are a car company commissioned by Hitler and designed to be the 'people's car' of Nazi Germany."

Others, like Canadian visitor Ryan Bailey, acknowledged issues with Musk's political affiliations but didn't waver in his support of the brand. "I'll have one by the end of the year," he announced with a smile.

Tesla Owners Club vice president, Anuarbek Imanbaev, has been driving Teslas since they were associated with environmentalism.

"In the early days of Tesla, these guys in big gas-guzzling trucks used to step on the gas and shoot exhaust at your car when you were driving behind them," Imanbaev said. "Now all these same guys are giving us thumbs up and honking their horns in support. It's hilarious."

While plenty of drivers find the politicalization of their beloved vehicles frustrating, the Cybertruck Rodeo-goers are willing to ride it out.

Originally published on Latin Times