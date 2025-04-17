Doctor Charged With Murdering Patients, Setting Homes On Fire To Cover Up Crime

German authorities have charged a doctor with murdering 15 patients and committing arson in order to conceal the alleged crimes.

Between September 22, 2021, and July 24, 2024, the doctor, whose identity has not been revealed, was providing end-of-life care through a nursing service.

During that time, he allegedly administered, without his patients' permission, lethal drugs that caused paralysis of the respiratory muscles, respiratory arrest and death in his victims whose ages ranged from 25 to 94, Daily Star reported.

In some cases, he then set fire to their homes to cover up his crime.

The 40-year-old doctor, who has been detained since August 6, faces life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors are also calling for him to be permanently barred from practicing medicine and are seeking no chance of parole after 15 years, as is standard in Germany.

Originally published on Latin Times