Chinese Suppliers Troll US Shoppers With 'Cheaper' Luxury Products On TikTok, But Are They Fake?

A wave of posts on TikTok have made a significant impact on the United States recently, and these videos are about luxury or designer products that are all made in China.

The said posts allege that brands like Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, Hermès, and more are producing their expensive items in mainland China factories for dirt cheap but sells them egregiously after being labeled with their respective brands.

However, this latest phenomenon did have a significant effect on American shoppers who have now panicked because they think that these claims are the real deal, with some already looking to buy directly from these sources instead of the actual brands themselves.

Chinese Suppliers Troll US Customers: 'Cheap' Luxury

According to a report from The Verge, many Chinese suppliers are now taking over TikTok with their erroneous claims that most of the luxury brands that we know of are manufacturing their goods right in Mainland China.

All in all, the message that they want to share with the world is how most of these brands that sell at a premium are all "Made in China," and only given the company's branding to evoke luxury.

This latest campaign from Chinese TikTokers is calling to "cut out the middleman," which are the said brands or companies that sell these under their luxury branding and are significantly more expensive.

A specific account on TikTok called "@china.yiwu.factor" showed in its now deleted video a collection of China-made Birkenstock Boston clogs, which it only sells for $10 a pair, while usually, users would buy it for $165 retail.

Are Their Claims Fake? Chinese TikTok Cause Panic

However, Birkenstock is known for claiming that their products are "Made in Germany" and avoids having it made in other countries apart.

As argued by The Verge, many brands claim to have their products made in the country of origin, e.g. "Made in Italy," but in reality, they source parts or components of their products from China and then finish them in their home country to label them as such.

That being said, many American buyers are now panicking because of these TikToks, with many wanting to opt to buy directly from these Chinese suppliers despite their unsubstantiated claims online.

Trump's US Tariffs and Its Effects

President Donald J. Trump spared no country when he announced the tariffs to be imposed on all imported goods coming to the United States, and these include products from Canada, Europe, Mexico, and more.

However, the most affected by this new "trade war" started by Trump is China as a massive rate was imposed against them, and they were not given any leeway.

Because of this, many tech companies who rely on China and other countries for the manufacturing of components and parts, assembly, and other processes are set to suffer, with many already stockpiling units of their devices to curb the effects.

That being said, there is also a grave effect on the e-commerce industry of the country, particularly with Amazon Haul refocusing its "cheap" storefront to items readily available in its US warehouses instead of China.

There is currently a 90-day pause for the tariffs imposed by Trump of President Trump, but it does not include China in these exemptions, with the East Asian superpower still facing the 145% tariffs from the administration.

Apart from this, there is also a temporary exemption for most digital goods like smartphones, laptops, and their semiconductors, which gives tech companies breathing room for now.

Originally published on Tech Times