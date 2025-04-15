Woman Sliced Off Boyfriend's Genitals After Finding Him Abusing Her 12-Year-Old Daughter: Police

A mother in Brazil was arrested after slicing off her boyfriend's genitals, stabbing him to death and setting his body on fire after she allegedly found him raping her 12-year-old daughter.

Neighbors called police after they saw Erica Pereira da Silveira, 43, dragging the bloodied body of Everton Amaro da Silva, 47, into a vacant lot. When neighbors arrived, Amaro da Silva's corpse was still burning, R7 reported.

Pereira da Silveira confessed to the crime and led police to the location of the knife. She told authorities she lost control after discovering her boyfriend in bed with her daughter. According to police, she then drugged Amaro da Silva before allegedly killing him.

Because her victim was helpless, Pereira da Silverira was charged with qualified homicide.

Police are also searching for a 17-year-old boy who allegedly helped Pereira da Silveira carry the body and set it on fire.

