Ben Affleck Makes Rare Comment On Romance After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck is speaking out for the first time since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, offering rare insight into how he's navigating romance as a newly single man.

In a recent press appearance for his upcoming film "The Accountant 2," Affleck, 52, revealed that he relates closely to his character Christian Wolff—particularly when it comes to love.

"Here's a guy who's trying to figure out—he wants to have a relationship with a woman," Affleck said in a video shared by Page Six. "He's trying to figure out how to do that, how to put yourself out there."

According to ENews, the Oscar-winning actor admitted that the early stages of dating can be difficult. "It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships," he explained.

"You're trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'"

Since finalizing his divorce from Lopez in January—just five months after she filed—Affleck has stayed mostly quiet about the breakup.

Ben Affleck Says His Life Post-Divorce Is "Drama Free"

In a GQ interview last month, Ben Affleck described his split from Jennifer Lopez as a "vulnerable" experience.

While he didn't point to a specific cause for the end of their two-year marriage, he emphasized that it wasn't a matter of one defining event.

Instead, he explained that it was more about two people navigating the complexities of life and relationships—something he suggested is a common experience for many, People said.

He added that while many might expect drama, "my life is actually pretty drama free," and emphasized that he has "nothing but respect" for Lopez, 55.

The couple, famously known as "Bennifer," rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in July 2022.

Prior to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and remained together until their separation in 2018.

During their marriage, they welcomed three children: Violet, who is now 19 years old; Seraphina, 16; and Samuel, 13.

Lopez, for her part, shared in an Interview profile that the split hit her hard, saying, "My whole world exploded." She reflected on the need for self-growth, noting, "I want to prove to myself that I can be on my own."

Ben Affleck's upcoming film, "The Accountant 2," is scheduled for release in theaters on April 25. In it, his character is pulled out of hiding to solve a deadly mystery alongside his brother.

Originally published on Enstarz