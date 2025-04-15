Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Alarming Health Scare

Lil Nas X is in the hospital after experiencing a sudden and alarming health issue.

The 26-year-old rapper announced the news to his fans on his Instagram Monday evening, where he mentioned the fact that he was facing facial paralysis.

The "Old Town Road" rapper was distressed in a hospital bed as he tried to move the right side of his face in a video he shared on his account.

"When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way..." he said while struggling to show emotion. Despite his best efforts, half of his face remained still. "It's like, what the f**k. I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f**k! Oh my god. So... oh my god, bro. So... yeah," he added, clearly bewildered by the situation.

A Scary Health Situation

Lil Nas X then detailed the severity of his state in his caption, stating, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face." The comments section was soon filled with well-wishes for the popular rapper as fans wished him a speedy recovery.

According to one fan, "Sending all positive energy your way... Get well soon!!"

A second person chimed in, "I love how positive you are , but get better soon."

This led some fans — including actress and activist Holly Robinson Peete — to weigh in on the possible illness he was suffering, guessing it was Bell's palsy. This condition causes temporary weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

"Is it Bell's palsy? If so, that's not funny," Peete commented, followed by crying emojis. "I hope you get better soon," she added, sending positive thoughts.

Another commenter wrote, "Baby boy ... it's bells palsey ... I had it as a teen. Rest rest rest. You'll be better soon. I know you have the best doctors as well. Sending you love."

Another fan, who identified as a stroke survivor, also expressed concern, writing, ""Hope it is not a stroke or Bell's palsy. Recovering from a stroke is not the best, folks. Hoping to send good healing vibes your way , babes."

Some fans appeared to speculate about Bell's palsy, though others comforted Lil Nas X.

According to the National Health Service, Bell's palsy is when one side of the face becomes weak or paralyzed, usually because the nerve that controls the muscles of the face becomes inflamed. The precise cause is often unknown and can sometimes be triggered by stress or a viral illness.

Originally published on Music Times