Nick Carter Faces New Sexual Assault Allegations In Lawsuit Filed By Laura Penly

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault from a woman who claims she contracted multiple sexually transmitted diseases during her alleged encounters with the singer.

Laura Penly alleges that Carter, 45, sexually assaulted her in approximately 2004 when she was around 19 years old, PEOPLE reported, citing a newly filed lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Penly claims the alleged assault led to a series of serious health issues, including a diagnosis of cervical cancer. Carter has denied all allegations through a statement from his legal team.

Penly says she and Carter were involved in a "sexually intimate relationship" between December 2004 and February 2005, during which they met every few weeks while she visited Los Angeles. According to her lawsuit, the sexual activity was consensual on at least three occasions before one visit to his Hollywood apartment allegedly turned violent.

Although she claims to have asked Carter to wear protection, Penly alleges he "refused," implying that he was free of sexually transmitted infections. The lawsuit states that Penly had not engaged in unprotected sex prior to her encounters with Carter.

She also claims that during a separate visit to Carter's apartment in early 2005, she intended only to watch movies. However, the lawsuit alleges that Carter "told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex." It further asserts that the sexual assault occurred "forcefully" on his bed, despite her "saying 'no' multiple times."

Penly also alleges Carter "failed to use protection to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections to" her. According to the suit, Carter later instructed her to keep the incident secret, claiming no one would believe her.

Months later, Penly says Carter apologized, leading her to visit him again, where she alleges a second sexual assault occurred.

The lawsuit states that Carter "infected plaintiff with various sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer." By July 2005, Penly reportedly tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea and was found to have cancerous cells. In August of that year, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer and began undergoing treatment.

Penly alleges that these experiences have caused "severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma." She also claims she has been harassed by Carter's fans following her testimony during a deposition.

She is seeking damages exceeding $15,000 and has requested a jury trial, citing Carter's "willful and conscious disregard" for her safety.

"It takes profound courage and resilience for survivors of sexual assault to publicly come forward in pursuit of justice, particularly in the music industry that has long fostered a pervasive environment of sexual exploitation," said Gianna N. Elliot of Marsh Law Firm, which is representing Penly, in a statement to PEOPLE. "Carter used his power, status, and fame to sexually abuse and assault multiple young women and avoid any accountability. This lawsuit aims to change that pattern."

"We hope that Laura receives the justice she rightfully deserves and that this lawsuit serves as a catalyst, empowering other survivors to raise their voices and hold their abusers to account," Elliot added.

Penly is the fourth woman to accuse Carter of sexual assault. Previous allegations have been made by Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shannon Ruth. Carter has denied all of these claims and in 2023 countersued Schuman and Ruth for defamation. In 2024, a judge ruled that Carter could not countersue Repp for defamation.

Schuman's case is scheduled to begin in California in December. The cases brought by Repp and Ruth are expected to be heard jointly in Nevada in March 2026.