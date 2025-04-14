Chinese Soldiers Caught Fighting For Russia Say They Were Fed Lies To Get Them On Front Lines

The two Chinese citizens captured by Ukraine while fighting for Russia, Wang Guangjun and Zhang Renbo, spoke publicly for the first time on Monday, claimed they were "fed lies" by Moscow to end up in that situation.

Speaking to press, Wang Guangjun said he was recruited through TikTok and paid to join the ranks. He was taken from Kazan to Rostov-on-Don and then to Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"On the way I took designated coaches and minibuses, and also a minivan. Then I made it to northern Donetsk, then now I am here," Wang said, according to a recount published by the Kyiv Post. He was captured three days after being deployed.

Wang went on to say that it was not possible to even consider escaping because "the moment you join the training camp, every time you go to the bathroom, even in the middle of the night, there will be a soldier following you with a loaded rifle."

"In Rostov, there was once an incident where a foreigner committed suicide in the middle of the night, the actual reason... specifically, we don't know," Wang detailed. He also said the camp was in poor conditions and only got one or two meals a day. Plus, the place had no running water or electricity.

Renbo, on his end, highlighted that he's alive and said Ukraine is treating him well. He anticipated his willingness to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities and go back home soon.

In another passage of the exchange, Wang said "all Russia fed us are lies" and that Moscow "isn't as strong as they claim." He then urged his compatriots to not join the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that that local intelligence has determined the amount of Chinese citizens fighting for Russia is at least 150. An intelligence document reported by CNN details a list with the 155 Chinese citizens identified while serving in the Russian armed forces.

"We are collecting information and we believe that there are more, many more," Zelensky claimed. "These people arrive to the Russian Federation, to Moscow. Medical examinations last three to four days. Training centers are for one to two months. They fight on the territory of Ukraine," he added.

The Ukrainian president said Beijing is aware of the recruiting efforts, but a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the allegations, calling them "groundless."

Volunteers from different countries have also joined Ukrainian ranks against the advice of their governments, including from the United States and the United Kingdom, among others.

