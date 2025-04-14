U.S. Politics

White House Under Fire For Posting Musk, Son's Photo: 'Does Elon Run The Account?'

By @marvbuzzilan
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join US President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2025.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join US President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2025.

The Trump White House has been criticized on X after the White House's official X account posted a photo Sunday of Elon Musk and his son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, often called Little X, Sunday.

The photo was taken at UFC 314, which was held in Miami on Saturday. Musk and his son watched the event alongside President Donald Trump. The father-and-son duo were seated ringside beside Trump throughout the event.

White House X Account Posts Musk-X Duo

"Elon Musk and the Undisputed Champion Little X," the White House official X handle posted Sunday night, along with a photo of Musk and his son X, carrying a UFC world championship belt.

Many X users were pleased with the post, especially those who found X adorable as he copied his dad while he touted a fist.

White House Under Scrutiny Over Post

Others took issue with the fact that the photo was posted on the White House's official X handle, and some said the post appeared to "exploit" the tech titan's son.

"This is something the White House should be posting ... why exactly?" asked one user.

One user directed her question to singer Grimes, Musk's former partner, whom he shares three children with, including X. "How does it make you feel to see your kid exploited this way?" the user asked, tagging the Canadian singer.

"Did we forget what account this is? Shouldn't it be used for pressing matters and announcements? It is an official government account," one user pointed out.

The same user argued further that interns in charge of the account should have "left and right" limits when posting, especially since a UFC event "has no relevance to anything regarding the White House."

Several other X users had similar concerns over the use of the White House X account for non-official matters.

Some also questioned whether the Tesla CEO has control of the White House X handle.

Meanwhile, Musk, who leads the president's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), doesn't seem to be bothered by the questions hurled at him over the White House X account post. He instead re-posted the photo with the caption: "Such a great night!"

Originally published on IBTimes

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Donald Trump

Trump Sends Military To US/Mexico Border To Ramp Up Migrant Detentions, Border Wall Construction

kim kardashian and kanye west divorce
Kim Kardashian Gears Up For Legal War As Kanye West's Sex Tape Tweet Crosses Line
President Donald Trump
Man Used Pseudonym 'Mr. Satan' To Threaten To Assassinate Trump: FBI
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Building Largest Warship In Its History, Satellite Images Reveal
Kathan Guzman
Man Who Killed 19-Year Old Girlfriend Mistakenly Released From Georgia Jail
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know