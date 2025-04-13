Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Evacuates Residence After Suspected Arson Attack

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his family were forced to evacuate their official residence after a suspected arsonist set fire to the home.

The Democrat, frequently mentioned as a potential future White House candidate, said he was woken in the middle of the night by authorities banging on the door as the fire spread.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro said in a statement on X on Sunday morning.

The governor and state authorities believe the fire was deliberately set, though no arrests have been made. Shapiro confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.

The blaze occurred after Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of Passover at their home in Harrisburg, the state capital.

State authorities reported that while the fire was brought under control, it caused "a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence."

According to police, Shapiro and his family were in a different section of the brick Georgian-style home when the fire was ignited.

Shapiro said the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded quickly to contain the flames, while police evacuated the governor and his family.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Shapiro and his wife, Lori, have four children: Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben.

The governor was previously considered a potential running mate for former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign. Harris ultimately chose former Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The Pennsylvania Governor's Residence, located in Harrisburg, is a 29,000-square-foot Georgian-style home built in 1968. It has served as the official residence for eight governors.

Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania's governor since 2023, following his tenure as the state's attorney general.