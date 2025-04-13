Man Used Pseudonym 'Mr. Satan' To Threaten To Assassinate Trump: FBI

Federal prosecutors have charged a Pennsylvania man who goes by the moniker "Mr. Satan" with threatening to kill President Donald Trump and other government officials.

Shawn Monper, 32, faces criminal charges for a series of statements made online between February 17 and April 1. Federal prosecutors did not say whether Monper had purchased any firearms, but they noted that he did obtain a firearms permit shortly after President Trump's inauguration.

The criminal complaint states that Monper made the following threats:

February 17, 2025: "Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0"

March 4, 2025: "im going to assassinate him myself." This threat was made in a YouTube video titled "Live: Trump's address to Congress."

March 18, 2025: "ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them."

April 1, 2025: "If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them."

The FBI National Threat Operations Section (NTOS) received a report regarding the comments posted by Monper under the username "Mr Satan."

"I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump's life and the lives of other innocent Americans," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment," she stated.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald