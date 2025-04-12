Trump Sends Military To US/Mexico Border To Ramp Up Migrant Detentions, Border Wall Construction

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to take direct action along the southern border to block migrant crossings, citing national security and invoking emergency powers.

On January 20, 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14167, which gave the military a newly defined role in protecting the "territorial integrity" of the United States by sealing the southern border and repelling what he described as an "invasion" of unlawful migrants.

This followed his proclamation of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border on the same day, according to a White House release. Since then, Trump has escalated his rhetoric and policy initiatives aimed at curbing immigration through militarized enforcement, bypassing traditional civilian immigration agencies.

In a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM-4) issued in early April 2025, Trump formally directed the Department of Defense, alongside the Departments of Homeland Security, Interior, and Agriculture, to transfer and utilize federal lands—excluding tribal lands—along the U.S.-Mexico border for military operations.

This includes constructing barriers, installing surveillance equipment, and deploying troops to control border crossings. The military now has authority to designate sections of these lands as National Defense Areas, enabling expanded use of force and tighter control over access.

Implementation is already underway in a select sector of the border, with the Secretary of Defense required to assess progress within 45 days. The initiative may be expanded at any time.

Troops are set to operate under military rules of engagement rather than civilian law enforcement guidelines, raising questions about oversight and potential confrontations with migrants. Meanwhile, federal agencies are being instructed to support these operations by fast-tracking land transfers and suspending normal environmental and regulatory limitations.

