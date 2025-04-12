Menendez Brothers Score Major Victory In Latest Resentencing Hearing

A Los Angeles County judge ruled that the resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers will move forward, rejecting prosecutors' efforts to halt the process.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. Sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the brothers have since claimed they acted out of fear after enduring years of sexual abuse from their father.

In recent years, shifting attitudes toward youth sentencing and new allegations, including a claim by former Menudo member Roy Rosselló accusing Jose Menendez of rape in the 1980s, have reignited public and legal interest in their case.

Former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón initiated a resentencing request in 2023 under state reforms that allow reconsideration of life sentences for individuals under 26 at the time of their crimes.

On April 11, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic denied current District Attorney Nathan Hochman's motion to withdraw the resentencing request initiated by his predecessor. Hochman, who took office in November 2024, had argued that the brothers have not shown "full insight and complete responsibility" for their crimes and maintained that they remain a danger to society.

Despite this, Judge Jesic ruled that prosecutors can present their arguments against resentencing during the formal hearing, now scheduled for April 17. This development gives the Menendez brothers a renewed opportunity to argue for parole eligibility.

Supporters, including family members like cousin Tamara Goodell, argue the brothers have shown sincere remorse and growth over decades in prison, earning degrees and contributing positively to fellow inmates. Opponents, led by Hochman, remain skeptical of the brothers' narrative and motivations.

Erik and Lyle are also scheduled to appear before the California parole board on June 13, following Governor Gavin Newsom's request for a risk assessment.

