U.S. Department of Education Takes Action Against Maine for Title IX Noncompliance

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) announced on April 11, 2025, that it has escalated its response to the Maine Department of Education's (MDOE) refusal to comply with Title IX regulations. In a press release, ED revealed it has referred its investigation into MDOE to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for enforcement and will initiate proceedings to terminate Maine's federal K-12 education funding, including both formula and discretionary grants. This marks a significant step in the ongoing clash between federal authorities and Maine over the state's policies on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports.

The conflict stems from ED's March 19 finding that MDOE violated Title IX by allowing transgender students assigned male at birth to participate in girls' sports, a policy the department argues undermines fairness and safety for female athletes. Following a final warning letter sent on March 31, Maine declined to sign a resolution agreement that would have required the state to direct schools to bar such participation and affirm that Title IX supersedes Maine's Human Rights Act, which protects transgender individuals from discrimination.

ED's Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Craig Trainor, emphasized the department's stance, stating, "Maine's continued defiance of Title IX leaves us no choice but to pursue enforcement through the Justice Department and administrative action to protect female students." The press release underscores the Trump administration's prioritization of Title IX compliance, particularly in safeguarding women's sports, citing President Trump's Executive Order on Keeping Men out of Women's Sports as a guiding policy.

Maine, however, has stood firm. Governor Janet Mills, in a statement reported by WMTW, vowed to "see the Trump administration in court," arguing that the state's policies align with both federal and state laws, including the Maine Human Rights Act. The Maine Attorney General's Office has contended that nothing in Title IX explicitly prohibits transgender girls from competing in girls' sports, highlighting a legal and ideological divide that now heads to the courts.

The referral to the DOJ signals potential litigation, while the move to cut federal funding could disrupt Maine's K-12 education system, which relies on millions in federal grants for programs like special education and school nutrition. ED's press release notes that MDOE will have to defend its practices before a Department administrative law judge, adding another layer of scrutiny to the state's policies.

This standoff reflects a broader national debate over Title IX's application to transgender athletes. The Trump administration's aggressive enforcement, including the recent formation of a Title IX Special Investigations Team with the DOJ, underscores its commitment to a strict interpretation of the law. Meanwhile, Maine's resistance highlights the tension between federal mandates and state-level protections for transgender students.

As the legal battle looms, the implications for students, schools, and federal-state relations are profound. For now, Maine faces the prospect of defending its educational policies on two fronts—administrative and judicial—while navigating the potential loss of critical funding.