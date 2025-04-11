Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Abuse During Girl Movie Filming

Bella Thorne has come forward with serious allegations against fellow actor Mickey Rourke, claiming he physically harmed her on the set of their 2020 thriller Girl and subjected her to repeated humiliation throughout filming. In a series of posts shared to her Instagram account on Friday, Thorne detailed what she called "one of the all time worst experiences" of her acting career.

"This f------ dude. GROSS," Thorne wrote, alongside a screenshot of a BBC article reporting that Celebrity Big Brother producers had reprimanded Rourke for making homophobic remarks directed at singer JoJo Siwa during the reality show.

In her Instagram post, the 27-year-old former Disney Channel star alleged that during a scene where her character was zip-tied and kneeling, Rourke, 72, used a metal grinder on her genitals instead of her knee cap as intended. "He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals [through] my jeans," Thorne wrote. "Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone – Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Thorne also shared a screenshot from X in which she alleged that Rourke revved an engine and "completely" covered her in dirt for another scene. "I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew," she said.

She described how she was forced to intervene when Rourke refused to communicate with the film's director or producers. Thorne then had to "go in his trailer absolutely alone" and talk him into finishing up the movie "as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted," she stated, referring to filmmaker Chad Faust.

"He refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job," Thorne continued. "In fact I had to beg."

Despite the discomfort, Thorne said she endured the ordeal to ensure the project could be completed. "The movie could not be finished without him [and] everyone's work would've just been lost and completely for nothing."

The accusations come at a time when Rourke is already facing scrutiny following his recent appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK. During the show, Rourke received a formal warning from producers after telling JoJo Siwa, who is openly gay, that he would "make her straight." He also used a British slang term for cigarette that doubles as a homophobic slur in the United States, before adding, "I'm not talking to you."

Producers reportedly warned Rourke that he would be removed from the show if he continued using offensive language.

Representatives for Rourke have not yet publicly responded to Thorne's allegations.