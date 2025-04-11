Musk Mocked After 'Top Secret' Cabinet Meeting Notes Go Viral

Social media users are mocking billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk after a photo of his notepad during a cabinet meeting began making rounds online, with the words "Top Secret!!" scrawled onto it in blue ink.
The Trump administration cabinet sat down for a meeting on Thursday, marking their first meeting since President Donald Trump announced his intended implementation of sweeping tariffs against many of the United States' major trade partners.
"Everyone at this table is doing an incredible job," Trump said during the meeting. "By the way, I have to say, incredible. And the relationships are -- it's like they're friends. The relationships are very strong, really good, really strong. And these meetings are very good."
Musk, who was present at the meeting, talked about the achievements of DOGE, the department he heads, aimed at reducing inefficiencies in government.
"Thanks to [Trump's] fantastic leadership, this amazing cabinet and the very talented DOGE team, I'm excited to announce that we anticipate savings in fiscal year 26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion," Musk said at the meeting.
Eagle-eyed social media viewers spotted the notepad in front of the Tesla CEO, with the phrase "Top Secret" written on it accompanied by two exclamation marks. They quickly took to online platforms to mock the billionaire for his notes.
"He 100% wrote it himself with that pen," said one user.
"Underlined twice, two exclamation points. The most top secret," said another.
"The most Top Secret stuff is written in ball point pen," another added with a thumbs up emoji, while a fourth chimed in with, "They wrote that to make him feel includeded! [sic]"
