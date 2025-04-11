U.S. Politics

Musk Mocked After 'Top Secret' Cabinet Meeting Notes Go Viral

By
Elon Musk

Social media users are mocking billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk after a photo of his notepad during a cabinet meeting began making rounds online, with the words "Top Secret!!" scrawled onto it in blue ink.

The Trump administration cabinet sat down for a meeting on Thursday, marking their first meeting since President Donald Trump announced his intended implementation of sweeping tariffs against many of the United States' major trade partners.

"Everyone at this table is doing an incredible job," Trump said during the meeting. "By the way, I have to say, incredible. And the relationships are -- it's like they're friends. The relationships are very strong, really good, really strong. And these meetings are very good."

Musk, who was present at the meeting, talked about the achievements of DOGE, the department he heads, aimed at reducing inefficiencies in government.

"Thanks to [Trump's] fantastic leadership, this amazing cabinet and the very talented DOGE team, I'm excited to announce that we anticipate savings in fiscal year 26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion," Musk said at the meeting.

Eagle-eyed social media viewers spotted the notepad in front of the Tesla CEO, with the phrase "Top Secret" written on it accompanied by two exclamation marks. They quickly took to online platforms to mock the billionaire for his notes.

"He 100% wrote it himself with that pen," said one user.

"Underlined twice, two exclamation points. The most top secret," said another.

"The most Top Secret stuff is written in ball point pen," another added with a thumbs up emoji, while a fourth chimed in with, "They wrote that to make him feel includeded! [sic]"

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, White House, Social media

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Helicopter Crashes Into New York's Hudson's River

NYC Helicopter Company CEO Doesn't Know How Fatal Crash 'Went Down'

Joseph Voigt mugshot
Florida Gamer Murdered Dad, Shot Mom In Head After Being Told To 'Get A Job'
kim kardashian and kanye west divorce
Kim Kardashian Gears Up For Legal War As Kanye West's Sex Tape Tweet Crosses Line
Florida Teacher Fired for Using Student’s ‘Preferred’ Name Without Parent
Florida Teacher Fired For Using Student's 'Preferred' Name Without Parent Approval
Hudson
Helicopter Crash In Hudson River: At Least 4 People Pulled Out Of Water, Fatalities Unknown
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know