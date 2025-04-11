Boca Raton Plane Crash: 3 Killed As Cessna 310 Erupts Into Fireball

Federal authorities are investigating a deadly small plane crash that occurred Friday morning just outside Boca Raton Airport, sending up a fiery plume visible from blocks away.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 went down along a busy roadway, erupting into flames upon impact. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the incident.

Three people on board the aircraft were killed in the crash, according to Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief with Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

A fourth person, a man driving nearby, was injured when his vehicle struck a tree while trying to avoid debris and fire from the wreckage. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, LaSalle said.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue."

The aircraft departed Boca Raton around 10 a.m. and was en route to Tallahassee, officials confirmed. By 10:12 a.m., Boca Raton fire and police dispatchers received reports of a plane in distress. The crash occurred just minutes later, at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to LaSalle and the FAA.

The plane reportedly experienced mechanical issues. "The aircraft apparently had 'some mechanical issues,'" LaSalle noted.

Flight data from FlightRadar24 indicated the plane circled the airport several times before crashing.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying scene. "I heard it like zooming by a couple of times and then whew - a plane crashed," one witness said in a video posted to social media. "The whole building shook," another man noted.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims. The investigation remains ongoing.