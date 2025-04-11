Texas Teachers Taped Down Syndrome Student's Hands Together: Police

Three former educators from a Texas school district are facing felony charges after allegedly forcing a student with Down syndrome to walk in circles for hours and taping his hands together with packing tape.

The case stems from a March 12, 2025, incident at a Tyler Independent School District (ISD) campus, according to Austin American Statesman. The abuse was reported by the child's grandmother, who noticed irritated hands and unusual behavior from the student—most notably a refusal to return to school.

This prompted a police investigation, during which disturbing surveillance footage was reviewed by authorities. The student, who has Down syndrome and the cognitive capacity of a typical 4-year-old, according to police documents, had been under the supervision of teacher Krystina Rena Haas and aides June Renee Tryon and Priscilla Gutierrez.

Video from the classroom shows the student arriving at 11:30 a.m. and being forced by Haas to walk in circles for more than two hours. Around 1:34 p.m., Haas reportedly yelled at the student and, with the help of Tryon and Gutierrez, wrapped their hands in packing tape.

Tryon is accused of mocking the child, calling them a "robot," while Gutierrez allegedly sat crocheting. The student was further humiliated by being made to stand with their hands against the wall until nearly the end of the school day, when the tape was finally removed at 3:48 p.m.

All three women were arrested on March 28 and charged with injury to a disabled individual. Each was initially held on $150,000 bond, though Haas's bond has since been increased to $300,000.

