Jojo Siwa Facts: Real Name, Who Is She Dating, Age, Net Worth And More

Pop artist and Television star JoJo Siwa has found herself at the centre of a reality TV storm after Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke made a series of offensive comments towards her during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired on Wednesday. The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with viewers demanding Rourke's removal from the show.

The incident took place during a conversation between Siwa and Rourke when she shared that she is gay — prompting Rourke to reply, 'If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore.' The statement was followed by a disturbing remark where the actor says that he will tie her up. The offensive attacks didn't end there; later, he casually shouted, saying, 'I need a fag,' and, pointing at JoJo, clarifying, 'I'm not talking to you.'

Although she had a smile on her face, the Dance Moms alum was visibly distressed by Rourke's homophobic comments toward her, which eventually led her to break down in tears. While Rourke, 72, received a formal warning from Big Brother producers, the incident sparked an outpouring of support for JoJo.

However, at the moment the headlines may be dominated by the unfortunate and demeaning attack towards the young star but at the same time many have developed a new found interest in Siwa's life. From TV prodigy to global artist, here's what we know about her life.

Early Life and Rise to Fame

As a public figure, she is known as JoJo Siwa, but the YouTube star was born as Joelle Joanie Siwa on 19 May 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska. She first grabbed the public attention when she appeared on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition. Later, she became a household name on Dance Moms, where she and her mother Jessalynn, quickly became standout stars.

At a very young age, she cemented a signature style with a bright wardrobe, high ponytails, and oversized bows. However, more than her appearance, it was her confidence and impeccable stage presence that made her a star.

After leaving Dance Moms, JoJo transitioned into a successful online career, launching a YouTube channel that now has over 12 million subscribers. In 2016, she acknowledged her singing talent and released her debut single, Boomerang, that went platinum in 2017. Her musical career provided her a vast platform to explore her talent and she even conducted multiple tours.

Apart from being a performer, Siwa is a successful businesswoman at the age of 21. She started her merchandise lines, including hair accessories, dolls, and clothing, making her a teen role model. Billionaire and TV star Kim Kardashian once told TIME magazine that Siwa is a 'ray of sunshine.' She said, 'She's a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever. It's no wonder my daughter North and millions of other children around the world adore her.'

Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating?

In 2021, Siwa came out and shared that she identifies as pansexual. 'Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life... my human is my human,' she told People magazine.

When it comes to her love life, Siwa was associated with several people over the years. One of the most talked about relationship of Siwa was with Kylie Prew, the two were reportedly on and off before calling it quits in 2022. Afterwards, she spent a brief time with So You Think You Can Dance finalist Dakayla Wilson before ending things in November 2024.

Currently, Siwa is dating Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, with whom she went Instagram-official in January 2025.

JoJo Siwa's Net Worth

As a rising artist, Siwa has built quite an empire. According to reports, her estimated net worth is around $20 million, which can be attributed to music sales, YouTube revenue, brand partnerships and touring.

As a public figure, Siwa has faced her share of criticism and backlash over her artistic choices. However, Mickey Rourke's recent remarks toward her were not only inappropriate but also considered an insult to the LGBTQ community.

Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs took out her frustration on the outrageous comments made by Rourke, and even called him a 'pig' in the process. In a video posted on Instagram, she said, 'A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f*** you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting.'

'Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her,' she added.

Originally published on IBTimes UK