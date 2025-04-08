74-Year-Old Actor Lee Lung Kei Proposes To Prison-Bound Girlfriend 37 Years His Junior

A Hong Kong actor, 74, confirmed he is engaged to his 37-year-old girlfriend who is behind bars for forgery.

Lee Lung Kei, a veteran actor known for his work in television dramas including Sinister Beings and its 2024 sequel, Sinister Beings 2, confirmed that he and his longtime partner, Chris Wong, plan to marry following her release from prison in July.

Wong, who identifies herself as Wang Qingxia, pleaded guilty in 2024 to five charges of forgery in addition to three charges of making false statements to gain an entry permit and for overstaying in Hong Kong.

She was given a 25 month prison sentence.

Despite her incarceration, Lee said their relationship has only grown stronger.

He reportedly keeps a suitcase containing more than 410 handwritten letters from Wong, who began writing to him regularly during her time behind bars.

During a recent prison visit, Wong agreed to take their relationship to the next step.

"I am not hesitating anymore. I will marry you," Wong said, according to Lee.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, sparking conversations due to their 37-year age difference.

Lee has remained vocal in his support of Wong and is looking forward to their future together.

"I promised her that as soon as she gets out, I will take care of the marriage registration right away," he said.

Lee plans to present Wong with an engagement ring after her scheduled release on July 7.

Originally published on Kdrama Stars