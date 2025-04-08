Business Economy

US Hits China With 104% Import Tax After Midnight Deadline Showdown

By
trump
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of a 2025 National Trade Estimate Report as he speaks during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The United States will raise its tariff rate on Chinese imports to 104% at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed to CNBC.

The move comes after President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum on Monday, warning that existing tariffs on Chinese goods would surge by 50% unless Beijing removed its retaliatory duties on American exports by Tuesday. Trump later clarified that China had until "12 o'clock" to comply with the demand.

Beijing, however, refused to back down, maintaining its 34% retaliatory tariffs. In response, Trump vowed that the United States would move ahead with the increased duties. "It was a mistake for China to retaliate," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. "When America is punched, [the president] punches back harder. That's why there will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight."

The tariff hike coincides with China's defiant stance to "fight to the end" amid the renewed trade war. Trump had initially announced the additional 50% levy following Beijing's retaliation to previous U.S. tariffs.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump suggested China was still seeking a resolution. "China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don't know how to get it started," he wrote. "We are waiting for their call."

Meanwhile, the administration is engaged in broader trade negotiations. Talks are reportedly underway with countries such as Japan and South Korea. "We're going to get fair deals and good deals with every country, and if we don't, then we're going to have nothing to do with them," Trump said at the White House on Monday.

The U.S. will also implement a sweeping 10% tariff on all imported goods starting April 9, targeting 185 countries Trump labeled as the "worst offenders" in global trade. The policy includes new tariffs on nations across multiple regions, prompting varied responses.

Canada has imposed duties on specific U.S.-made vehicles, while the European Union is preparing its own set of countermeasures. The EU will face a 20% tariff under the new policy, impacting roughly 70% of its exports to the U.S.

As the measures take effect, businesses are already adjusting by increasing prices in anticipation of higher import costs, signaling a broader economic impact in the weeks ahead.

Tags
Us, China
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
A house that was almost completely submerged by flooding in Breathitt County, Kentucky is pictured on July 29, 2022

US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

Roller Coaster
Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding
Island
American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe
Iranian walk past a mural on the walls of the former US embassy building in Tehran, dubbed the "Den of Spies" since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
weight loss surgery
Woman Left Paralyzed Neck Down From Rare Deficiency After Weight Loss Surgery
Editor's Pick
Israeli protesters demand an end to the war in Gaza and mock the 'Qatargate' scandal
World

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
World

Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!

Donald Trump
Politics

Trump 'Not Joking' About A Third Term: Here's Why Experts Say It May Be Possible

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House
Politics

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE: What You Need To Know