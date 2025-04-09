U.S. Politics

'Coward' Republicans Refuse to Speak Out Against Trump Tariffs Despite Privately Supporting Free Trade, Senator Says

Sen. Rand Paul called out Republican colleagues who support free trade behind closed doors for their public silence as President Trump imposes sweeping tariffs, straining US trade relations across the globe.

In an interview with CNBC, Paul described their support as "a quiet whisper."

"They whisper in my ear, 'Free trade is good, keep going, keep going,'" Paul said. "But they don't want to say it because of the politics of it."

The Kentucky senator, long known for his libertarian leanings, said he continues to get "ratio'd" on social media for defending free markets, but insists the economic truth is clear.

"We get wealthy with trade, not without trade," he said. "GDP per capita has grown alongside international trade over the past 70 years."

Reactions online targeted the Republicans Paul says agree with him behind closed doors, yet won't publicly oppose Trump's tariffs, which were blamed for last week's dramatic market plunge.

"Because they're cowards," posted one user on X. "Cowards. All of them," said another.

"When Rand Paul is the brave one, you know you're in trouble," another wrote.

Critics accused GOP lawmakers of prioritizing job security and party loyalty over economic principle, calling their silence "spineless" and "very telling."

"They care more about their cushy job than they do about the country," one commenter posted.

Paul remains undeterred, vowing to continue pushing the debate—even if he has to go it alone.

"It's such a fundamental debate and it's worth having," Paul insisted.

