'Coward' Republicans Refuse to Speak Out Against Trump Tariffs Despite Privately Supporting Free Trade, Senator Says

Senator Rand Paul called out his Republican colleagues for supporting free trade in private while refusing to speak out publicly against President Trump's sweeping new tariffs.

In an interview with CNBC, Paul described their support as "a quiet whisper."

Rand Paul says his fellow Republicans come up to him in the hill and whisper, "'free trade is good. Keep going.' But they don't want to say it because of the politics of it." pic.twitter.com/lANWzKtBEb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025

"They whisper in my ear, 'Free trade is good, keep going, keep going,'" Paul said. "But they don't want to say it because of the politics of it."

The Kentucky senator, long known for his libertarian leanings, said he continues to get "ratio'd" on social media for defending free markets, but insists the economic truth is clear.

"We get wealthy with trade, not without trade," he said. "GDP per capita has grown alongside international trade over the past 70 years."

Reactions online targeted the Republicans Paul says agree with him behind closed doors, yet won't publicly oppose Trump's tariffs, which were blamed for last week's dramatic market plunge.

"Because they're cowards," posted one user on X. "Cowards. All of them," said another.

"When Rand Paul is the brave one, you know you're in trouble," another wrote.

Absolute cowardice.



That they can't speak out about Trump is very telling, though.



He's running the government like the mafia. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 8, 2025

Critics accused GOP lawmakers of prioritizing job security and party loyalty over economic principle, calling their silence "spineless" and "very telling."

"They care more about their cushy job than they do about the country," one commenter posted.

Republicans are now refusing to speak up on something as fundamental as free trade because they are afraid that a TV star that almost killed them on January 6th is going to hurt their political career? May god help us... — Oyko (@OykoGN) April 8, 2025

Paul remains undeterred, vowing to continue pushing the debate—even if he has to go it alone.

"It's such a fundamental debate and it's worth having," Paul insisted.

