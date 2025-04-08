World

Jet Set Night Club Collapse Update: At Least 27 Dead, Ex-MLB Player Trapped Under Rubble

By
Jet Set nightclub
Personnel of Civil Defence and firefighters remove rubble from the Jet Set nightclub following the collapse of its roof, in Santo Domingo, on April 8, 2025. At least 27 people were killed when the roof of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapsed early Tuesday morning, emergency services said, with rescue operations still underway. FRANCESCO SPOTORNO/AFP via Getty Images

At least 27 people have died and more than 150 others injured after the roof of a popular nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a concert in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Jet Set discotheque, a well-known venue in the Dominican Republic's capital that regularly hosts dance music events.

The collapse happened while famed merengue artist Rubby Pérez was performing. Video footage from inside the venue shows attendees seated at tables and dancing near the stage as the performance was underway.

Emergency response teams, including around 400 search and rescue workers, rushed to the scene. Crews have been working tirelessly to pull survivors from the debris, with ambulances making over 100 trips to local hospitals—sometimes transporting multiple victims at once.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Emergency Operations Centre (COE), confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing and expressed optimism that more survivors could still be found. "We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," Méndez said.

Among the deceased is Nelsy Cruz, the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz. The baseball world was further shaken by reports that former Houston Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel is trapped but alive beneath the rubble, according to USA Today.

Other former Major League Baseball players, including Henry Blanco and Esteban Germán, were also present at the nightclub earlier in the evening but had reportedly left before the collapse occurred, according to La Nación.

The cause of the structural failure remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

Tags
Dominican Republic
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
A house that was almost completely submerged by flooding in Breathitt County, Kentucky is pictured on July 29, 2022

US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

Island
American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe
Roller Coaster
Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding
Iranian walk past a mural on the walls of the former US embassy building in Tehran, dubbed the "Den of Spies" since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
weight loss surgery
Woman Left Paralyzed Neck Down From Rare Deficiency After Weight Loss Surgery
Editor's Pick
Israeli protesters demand an end to the war in Gaza and mock the 'Qatargate' scandal
World

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
World

Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!

Donald Trump
Politics

Trump 'Not Joking' About A Third Term: Here's Why Experts Say It May Be Possible

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House
Politics

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE: What You Need To Know