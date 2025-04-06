World

Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding

Visitors ride on a rollercoaster at Europa Park in Rust, western Germany on May 21, 2021. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

A tragic accident at Fun n Food Water Park near Kapashera, on the outskirts of India's Delhi, claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, just months before her scheduled wedding.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when a structural failure in a roller coaster ride led to her fatal fall.

According to police reports, Priyanka had gone to the park with her fiancé Nikhil for a day out. After enjoying water rides earlier in the day, the couple moved to the amusement section around 6:15 PM, where they boarded a swing-style roller coaster. As the ride reached its highest point, a supporting stand broke, causing Priyanka to fall from a significant height.

Nikhil rushed her to the hospital, but her injuries were critical, and she was declared dead shortly after arrival. She had sustained a laceration on her right leg, a puncture wound on the left, and injuries to her forearm and knee. The post-mortem has been completed and her body handed over to the family.

Priyanka, who lived in Chanakyapuri, was engaged to Nikhil, a resident of Najafgarh, since January 2023, and the couple was set to marry in February 2026. Her family said she had delayed the wedding to focus on achieving financial independence and supporting her household. She worked as a sales manager at a telecom company in Noida and was known for her dedication and ambition.

"She was determined to help the family before starting a new chapter," said Mohit, Priyanka's brother. "She and Nikhil supported each other fully."

Police have filed an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new law that replaced the Indian Penal Code.

The ride has been sealed off, and authorities are investigating possible negligence by park management or maintenance lapses. So far, Fun n Food Village has not issued a statement, and repeated media inquiries have gone unanswered.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety protocols in amusement parks. The park, considered a popular destination for families and young couples, is now scrutinized for maintenance standards and emergency preparedness.
Local authorities are expected to conduct a comprehensive safety audit, and public calls for accountability are growing.

This devastating incident is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of strict safety oversight at public entertainment venues, particularly those involving high-risk machinery.

